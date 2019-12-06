Rohit Sharma Has A Candid Chat With Spin Twins Kuldeep Yadav And Yuzvendra Chahal

Rohit Sharma had interviewed Team India's spin twins, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who are fondly known as 'KulCha' ahead of the first of the three-match T20I series between India and West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Rohit Sharma interviews 'KulCha'

Rohit Sharma introduced by saying that he has got the two usual characters of Team India with him referring to the spin twins. At the same time, he also added that the wrist-spinners had requested Sharma to conduct the interview in English. When Yuzi was asked about how he used to unwind after a hectic schedule, he revealed what keeps him energetic.

''I have adopted one dog. His name is 'Groot'. Most of the time when I am at home, I spend my time with him. I had also met my couple of childhood friends and we go out for a long drive. Sometimes, we play pool or PS4 together. When you play for India or domestic matches, you don't get time to talk to them or meet them. So, when I get time, I utilise it for my family, friends and my dog'', said Chahal.

Kuldeep Yadav, who is making a comeback in the limited-overs format, also talked about his love for cars and which country he loves to visit.

''Yeah, of course, Australia is beautiful and a few cities like Melbourne, Sydney, and Adelaide they are pretty good cities", said Kuldeep.

The video of this interview was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

'Rankings cannot determine the team's strength': Kohli

Speaking at the press conference, Virat Kohli said that the team's position on the rankings cannot be used to judge the side's strength as it did not reflect if India played with their strongest eleven. The Indian skipper said that the team had not played with their strongest eleven together for a long time, in both T20s and ODIs, and that the team was focussing on helping youngsters in the transition from domestic cricket to international cricket. Talking about how T20 was an uncertain game that cannot be pre-planned for, Virat Kohli reiterated the need for India to field their best side in the upcoming games and revealed that the team combination was growing stronger with each passing game. Skipper Kohli also revealed that he expects the team's performance to improve drastically and also spilt the beans on what the team was focussing on. Setting his eyes on making sure all bases are covered, Kohli said that the team was building on the ability to post low scores and defend them successfully as the Indian team always liked challenges.

