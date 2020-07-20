Rohit Sharma's Special Real Madrid Win Post Invites Funny Troll From Yuzvendra Chahal

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been at his hometown in Haryana for the past four months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the leggie has left no stone unturned to keep his fans and followers entertained. Yuzvendra Chahal posted quite a few TikTok videos on his Instagram handle. But Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't been on the platform lately because of the ban imposed on the app by the Indian government.

Yuzvendra Chahal's comment on Rohit Sharma's post leaves fans in splits

Yuzvendra Chahal has made it a habit of trolling his teammates. Time and again, he is seen leaving hysterical comments on his colleagues' posts. Yuzvendra Chahal was at it once again as he trolled Rohit Sharma on his latest Instagram post. Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma share a great camaraderie as the leg-spinner was a part of Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL which is led by the Indian opener.

Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to congratulate Real Madrid on becoming LaLiga title champions. On Friday, Real Madrid beat Villareal 2-1 to clinch the coveted title and become LaLiga champions. Rohit Sharma shared a picture of himself donning the club's jersey with a wide smile on his face as he celebrated the Spanish giants' victory.

While fans joined Rohit Sharma in congratulating Real Madrid, Yuzvendra Chahal took a jibe at Rohit Sharma. Yuzvendra Chahal commented, "True reason behind this smile is aaj ghar ka kaam nahi karna padhega no jhaadu no pochaa phew." Here's a look at Yuzvendra Chahal's comments on Rohit Sharma's post.

Yuzvendra Chahal has gone to become one of the top wrist spinners in the world. The leg-spinner has quickly risen through the ranks since his inclusion in the ODI and T20I team in 2017. India included him and Kuldeep Yadav after dropping seasoned campaigners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Chahal and Yadav have exceeded all the expectations and performed brilliantly for the team ever since. He was set to play for RCB in IPL 2020. However, the cash-rich league was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IMAGE COURTESY: YUZVENDRA CHAHAL INSTAGRAM