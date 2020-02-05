Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB For 'not Adequately Supporting' U-19 Side Post Semis Loss To India

Shoaib Akhtar congratulated the Pakistan U-19 team for having reached the semi-finals where their campaign ended at the hands of arch-rivals India. However, he also said that their efforts were not up to the mark. He also urged the youngsters not to get demoralized by the loss and to learn from their mistakes. Nonetheless, the pace icon slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not supporting the U-19 side adequately.

Akhtar lashes out at PCB

''What I liked about the Indian team is that they looked very matured. But why are they matured? They are matured because their coach is matured. Whom should one rope in order to coach an U-19 team? The best coach. When Rahul Dravid (who had coached India to their record fourth U-19 title in 2018) is paid Rs.5 Crores then he will come forward. When you want to bring big people then you will have to reward them handsomely as well. Younis Khan had gone to ask for a job. He was offered job but they (PCB) bargained with him. What did they bargain? You take only Rs.13 lakh instead of 15 after which he backed out with disappointment. Is this how you treat your stars?'', wondered Shoaib Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

Akhtar on Pak's poor on-field performance

''Pakistan missed the trick. After winning the toss, they should have invited India to bat first which they didn't. Secondly, pathetic fielding by Pakistan. Absolutely pathetic fielding. I mean you cannot dive, and not field well. Looks foolish. Only Ijaz Ahmed was the best fielder of the Pakistan side. Now, you really have to think where do you want to head'', said Shoaib Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' was also annoyed with the comical run out between skipper Rohail Nazir and Qasim Akram and told them that one should not be this selfish. He also wondered why the Boys in Green could not bat well despite the conditions favouring the batsmen and said that all this happened due to technical faults in their batting. Akhtar also highlighted how Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal batted beautifully.

