Rovman Powell Replicates Dhoni's 'Helicopter Shot' Against Kieron Pollard In ILT20 - Watch

West Indies batter Rovman Powell on Sunday played one of best T20 games of his career as he slammed 97 off just 41 balls and picked up 1 wicket during the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates. Powell was phenomenal with the bat, helping his side Dubai Capitals post a mammoth total of 222/3 in 20 overs. Coming in at No. 3, Powell scored 97 runs including four boundaries and whopping 10 sixes with a staggering strike rate of 236.58.

During the same knock, Powell did an MS Dhoni as he played a helicopter shot off MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard's bowling. Powell played the shot in the final over of the Capitals' innings. Pollard bowled a full delivery right onto the toes of Powell, who whipped the ball with the help of his wrists over the deep midwicket for a six. The shot reminded everyone of former India captain MS Dhoni, who used to rotate his hands in a similar fashion. A video of the shot has been shared by ILT20 on its official Twitter handle.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals

Coming back to the match, Dubai Capitals defeated MI Emirates by 16 runs after the Kieron Pollard-led side failed to chase down a target of 223 runs. Batting first, Joe Root and Rovman Powell powered the Dubai Capitals to 222/3 in 20 overs. Joe Root scored 82 off 54 balls. Earlier, Robin Uthappa scored 26 off 23 balls while opening the batting for the Capitals. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan, and Kieron Pollard picked up a wicket each for MI Emirates.

In the second innings, Pollard almost took his team home with a score of 86 off 38 balls. Andre Fletcher hit an unbeaten 35 off 34 balls but couldn't help his team chase down the target. Hazrat Luqman picked up two wickets for the Capitals, while Fred Klaassen, Chamika Karunaratne, and Powell scalped one wicket each to their names. Powell was named the player of the match for his all-round contributions.

