Rovman Powell's Outrageous Effort Lauded By Dubai Capitals Players In ILT20 Match; WATCH

Rovman Powell became a talking point for the cricketing world on Monday night due to his outstanding fielding effort during the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals, ILT20 2023 match. Powell had a good outing on Monday, contributing 21* runs off 14 balls with the bat and also doing great things on the field. In the 11th over of the first innings, he pulled off an acrobatic fielding effort and saved five crucial runs for his team.

Facing off-spinner Sikander Raza, Knight Riders batter Charith Asalanka went for a lofted slog sweep on a delivery that spun away after pitching outside the off. While it initially looked like the ball would sail over the boundary line for a six, Powell went for a whole-hearted jump and managed to get hold of the ball. As he was already over the ropes in the air, the 29-year-old threw the ball back inside the field to play.

Watch: Rovman Powell's acrobatic effort to save crucial runs

Charith Asalanka gets dismissed in next over of Sikander Raza's spell

Asalanka and non-striker Zawar Farid could only exchange one run. In the next over of his spell, Raza dismissed the Sri Lankan after Niroshan Dickwella found the batsman out of his crease. Abu Dhabi scored 149/9 in the first innings of the ILT20 match, with Joe Clarke scoring the maximum of 52 runs in 27 balls. For the Dubai Capitals, Adam Zampa picked up 3/16 in four overs, while Akif Raja and Hazrat Luqman picked up two wickets each.

Chasing the total, Niroshan Dickwella and George Munsey hit 59 runs for the first wicket stand, before Dickwella’s dismissal on 37 runs off 22 balls, with two sixes and four fours. Munsey, on the other hand, went on to hit 57 runs in 43 balls. Dasun Shanaka hit 28 runs off 24 balls, while Powell remained not out after scoring 21 runs in 14 balls, with Raza at the other end.

This was the third victory of the inaugural ILT20 season for Dubai Capitals, which came in their eighth match. They have lost four matches so far this season and are placed second-last in the six-team tournament with seven points. Interestingly, the Knight Riders have won no matches after playing eight games so far.