ILT20: Fan Is Sharjah Runs Away With Ball During Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates Match- WATCH

Sharjah Cricket Stadium is often known for its short boundaries and batting-friendly wickets. Sharjah Cricket Stadium also doesn't have long stands due to which most often the ball crosses the stands whenever the batsman hits a long six. These incidents happened a lot when the IPL took place in UAE.

Such an incident also happened during the ongoing ILT20 match where the ball crossed the stands and a fan ran away with the ball. The incident took place during the match against MI Emirates and Desert Vipers. The incident took place twice in the match wherein in one instance a fan threw the ball back and in the second he ran away with the ball.

When it’s raining 6️⃣s, There are 2 types of cricket lovers..

1. Pick and run 🏃‍♂️

2. Pick and return

Which category are you?



When it's raining 6️⃣s, There are 2 types of cricket lovers..

1. Pick and run 🏃‍♂️

2. Pick and return

Which category are you?

The incident happened on the third ball of the 18th over when Matheesa Pathirana bowled to Dan Mousley and he hit a lofted shot that crossed the stands and landed on the roads. A young fan came and picked up. Usually, during these incidents, fans throw the ball back but this time the fan ran away with the ball.

A few balls later after the incident happened Kieron Pollard also hit a monstrous six which landed on the roads. This time again the ball was picked by a fan but he threw it back.

The videos of both incidents were shared and people are now debating to which category both fans belong.

Talking about the match, it was a one-sided affair for the MI Emirates as batting first they posted a huge score of 241/3 in their quota of 20 overs. Muhammad Waseem played a fiery knock of 86 runs off just 44 balls. Andre Fletcher also scored a fast 50 off just 39 balls followed by Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 50 off 19 and Dan Mousley's 33 off just 17 balls helped the Emirates put up a run-fest in Sharjah.

Chasing a target of 242, the Vipers never really got going and they were just reduced to a score of 84 runs. After a dominant batting performance, the Emirates displayed a strong bowling show as well as pacer Fazalhaq Faruqi picked up 3 wickets in 3 overs. At the end, MI Emirates beat the Desert Vipers by 157 runs.