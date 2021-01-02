RP Singh Hails 'Yorker King' Natarajan's Unbeatable Journey From Net Bowler To Test Squad

Former Indian pacer RP Singh hailed 'Yorker King' T Natarajan's journey from a net bowler to finding a place in India's Test squad after he was named as Umesh Yadav's replacement for the remainder of the series against Australia. Following his inclusion in the Test squad, Rudra Pratap Singh heaped praise on T Natarajan and remarked that he couldn't recall a better inspirational story than that of the pacer from Tamil Nadu. Taking to Twitter, RP Singh traced T Natarajan's path to India's Test side, noting that Natarajan had gone on to cement his place in the squad after starting off as a net bowler for the Men in Blue in Down Under.

READ | India Vs Australia: 'Yorker King' T Natarajan To Replace Injured Umesh Yadav In Test Squad

RP Singh heaps praise on T Natarajan

Who is writing #natarajan script? I don't recall a better inspirational story than @Natarajan_91 one . From a Net bowler to a white ball player and now in Test squad! May his incredible form from IPL continue..What a beginning #Happy2021 #HappyNewYear2021 #Welcome2021 pic.twitter.com/jVpwE06HIF — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 1, 2021

READ | India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Gears Up For Sydney Test With First Practice Session At MCG

'Yorker King' T Natarajan was included in India's Test squad for the remainder of their series against Australia as a replacement for an injured Umesh Yadav, the BCCI announced on Friday. Umesh Yadav picked up a strain in his left calf muscle during the second Test at Melbourne following which he was forced to walk off the field. BCCI informed on Friday that both Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami were heading back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for the rehabilitation of their injuries and confirmed that Umesh Yadav had been ruled out of the series.

T Natarajan, who was a net bowler for the Men in Blue in Down Under, earlier made his debut for India in the white-ball format, impressing selectors and fans. Natarajan earned the nickname 'Yorker King' after he made the batsmen dance on their toes during the recently concluded IPL. BCCI also informed on Friday that 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma had completed his quarantine and had joined the Indian team in Melbourne for practice.

READ | India Vs Australia: We Have Fallen Into India's Trap Few Times, Admits Labuschagne

SCG gets nod to host 3rd Test

Clearing the cloud of doubt over the occasion for the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Cricket Australia has confirmed that the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the third Test of the series, as per the schedule. The rising number of COVID-19 cases had cast a doubt on the SCG playing the host for the annual pink Test, putting the national cricket board on high alert. However, officials have affirmed that the COVID-19 threat has subsided enough allowing the match at the SCG to proceed as per schedule.

READ | David Warner's Special Mention To Rajinikanth Turns Out To Be An Instant Blockbuster

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.