David Warner's Special Mention To Rajinikanth Turns Out To Be An Instant Blockbuster

In the past few months, Australian opening batsman David Warner has shown that he is a huge admirer of Indian films be it Tollywood, Bollywood, or any other film industry. He has been making use of the Reface App for swapping faces in the videos that he has been posting on his official Instagram handle where he asks the fans to guess who the actor is.

This time, Warner has gone a step further and paid a special tribute to 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth which has turned out to be a blockbuster among the fans.

'Thalaiva Vera Level'

It so happened that lately, the southpaw had shared a compilation of a few scenes from the 2020 A. R. Murugadoss-directed Tamil action thriller 'Darbar' that had starred Rajinikanth and the 'Lady Superstar' of South Indian cinema Nayanthara in lead roles. The Aussie cricketer went on to caption the video as 'Requested by a lot of people. Happy New Year'

The passionate Kollywood fans seemed to be really impressed after David Warner had given special mention to the 'Thalapathi' star. Here are a few of the reactions.

David Warner added to Aus squad for 3rd Test

David Warner has been out of action for a month after having sustained a groin injury during the third and final ODI against India as a result of which he ended up missing out on the three-match T20I series and the first two Test matches. He will now be back on the 22 yards for the all-important third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground that gets underway next Thursday i.e. January 7.

The 2015 World Cup winner along with pacer Sean Abbot and opener Will Pucovski have been named in Australia's 18-player squad for the remaining two Tests against India. The fourth and final Test match will be played at the 'Gabba' Brisbane between January 15-19. The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 after both teams won a game apiece in the series opener in Adelaide and the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne respectively.

