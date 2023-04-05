RR Vs PBKS: Chahal Surpasses Malinga To Become All-time 2nd Highest Wicket Taker In IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal became the second all-time highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League as he has now surpassed former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga. Chahal dismissed Punjab Kings' Jitesh Sharma to achieve the feat. The leg spinner now has 171 wickets to his tally.

Yuzvendra Chahal climbs to second position in all-time IPL wicket-takers list

Dwayne Bravo remains at the top position with 183 wickets in 161 matches while Chahal needs just 23 wickets to leapfrog the former West Indies all-rounder. The former RCB leg spinner has been one of the most consistent bowlers in IPL since he burst onto the scene. He picked up 22 wickets last season for Rajasthan Royals.

Yuzi bhaiiiii. You can't escape him. 🤷‍♂️ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2023

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal