RR Vs PBKS Highlights Of IPL 2023 Match: Punjab Kings Defeat Rajasthan By Five Runs

IPL 2023
 
Digital Desk
RR vs PBKS live score

00:06 IST, April 6th 2023
RR vs PBKS live: Sam Curran provided his thoughts on the win

Punjab allrounder Sam Curran: "[On the final over] I think when it comes to those situations, you know if you nail your yorker, you'll be okay. Some days it works and some days it won't but luckily it was our day. I was trying to get our ball changed because it was like soap. I don't really understand why they got their ball changed but we can't. [On Prabhsimran] He's been amazing. I was with him at Punjab four years ago. He was very young and is still young. The team got off to a great start. Hopefully it's the start of a great campaign for him and the runs keep coming because he's an amazing player. The way we were playing, I was happy sitting in the dugout because the boys were playing beautifully. All that matters is that we won. [On bowling with a wet ball] It's amazingly hard. You try to train by dipping balls in water. It's incredibly hard to hold the seam. You try to bowl cross seam but it's not a natural ball to bowl a yorker cross seam. It's extremely tough but everyone has to do it so there's no real complaining. We just have to keep getting better because the batters are getting better, the bowlers are getting better and that's why this tournament is the best in the world."

00:06 IST, April 6th 2023
RR vs PBKS Live: Sanju Samson reflected on the loss

Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson: "I think it was a really good track to bat on especially in the Powerplay. There was not much movement. Their batsmen came with a really positive mindset and their momentum carried on with that. Our bowlers tried varying their lengths and speed. It's a high scoring venue but we did reasonably good job pulling them back after the Powerplay start they got. [On sending Ashwin in to open] Jos was not fit. He was getting stitches for his finger after the catch. The thinking was with Padikkal, they have two spinners, a left-arm and a leggie, and we wanted a lefty out there in the middle overs. [On Jurel] It's really a pleasure. He has been with us for the last two seasons. Lots and lots of work has gone behind him. We all are really happy. When you come to the IPL, it's a one-week camp before the IPL starts but these guys put in 5 weeks of work coming to our academy facing thousands of balls. We're happy to have a batsman like that in our team. Dew, I was expecting it come in the second half of the game but it was right there in the first innings. It was a high scoring game and I think we'll be a bit more prepared in the next game."

23:46 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBKS live: Punjab Kings won the match by five runs

A blinder of an inning from Dhruv Jurle couldn't save as Punjab defeat Rajasthan by five runs

23:16 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBKS live: Ellis running riot

Nathan Ellis picks up his fourth as he dismisses Devdut Padikkal

23:06 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBKS live updates: Riyan Parag fails to continue the impact

Riyan Parag looked threatening but Nathan Ellis removes him as Shahrukh Khan has an easy catch at long off.

22:47 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBKS live updates: Nathan Ellis has his second

Sanju Samson return to the pavilion as Nathan Ellis has his second of the evening.

22:33 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBKS live score: Nathan Ellis removes Jos Buttler

Nathan Ellis takes a great catch of his own bowling to remove the dangerous Jos Buttler

22:33 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBKS score: Arshdeep picks up another

Arshdeep Singh got rid of Ravichandran Ashwin.

22:03 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBKS score: Arshdeep strikes for Punjab

Arshdeep strikes as Yasasvi goes back to the pavilion.

21:51 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBKS score: Jos Buttler seems to have an injury

Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin open the batting as Jos Buttler seems to have hurt himself while taking a acatch.

21:33 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBKS score: Punjab Kings set up a target of 198 runs

Two brilliant innings from Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan led Punjab to a staggering 197 runs.

21:07 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBKS score: R Ashwin gets rid of Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza could score only one run as he was bowled out by Ashwin in the first ball of the 17th over. OBKS were 159/3 in 16.1 overs.

20:59 IST, April 5th 2023
IPL 2023 match: Yuzvendra Chahal removes Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma was dismissed on 27 off 16 balls in the 16th over of the match, which was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

20:52 IST, April 5th 2023
PBKS vs RR LIVE score: Dhawan hits the right chord

Shikhar Dhawan maintains his consistency as he scores a brilliant 50.

20:22 IST, April 5th 2023
PBKS vs RR LIVE score: Punjab lose first wicket

Punjab Kings lose their first wicket as Prabhsimran Singh departs after scoring 60 off 34 balls. PBKS 90/1

20:19 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBKS score of IPL match today

Shikhar Dhawan has taken back seat as Prabhsimran Singh has tormented the Rajasthan Royals bowlers with his batting. Punjab Kings 86/0 after 9 overs. 

20:10 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBSK live update: Prabhsimran hits a 50

 Prabhsimran scores his maiden half-century of his IPL career.

20:05 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBSK live score: Prabhsimran dropped by Padikkal

Prabhsimran is on fire.

19:55 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBSK live score: Prabhsimran seems to be in a hurry

Prabhsimran Singh has been all over in this game.

19:46 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBSK live score: Prabhsimran is targeting every delivery

Prabhsimran has been on a roll as he is determined to make his mark.

 

19:42 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBSK live score: Rajasthan off to a flying start

Rajasthan have amassed 16 runs in two overs as the opening pair of Dhawn and Prabhsimran have been hitting the balls all over the ground.

19:35 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBSK live score: Trent Boult has had a real impact for Rajasthan

Rajasthan Royals will highly rely on Trent Boult who is regarded as one of the dangerous in this format.

19:30 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBSK live score: Punjab will look to consolidate their position

Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh open the batting for Punjab Kings.

19:25 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBKS score of IPL match today: Know the Impact Player substitutes

RR's list of substitutes: Dhruv Jurel, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldip Yadav, Donovan Ferreira

PBKS' list of substitutes: Atharva Taide, Harpreet Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan

19:14 IST, April 5th 2023
IPL live score: Check out playing XI for PBKS

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

19:11 IST, April 5th 2023
IPL live score: Check out playing XI for RR

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

 

19:07 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBSK live score: Unchanged playing XIs for both teams

RR and PBKS have named unchanged playing XIs from their respective previous games.

19:03 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBKS live score: Rajasthan have won the toss and will bowl first

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Punjab Kings.

18:45 IST, April 5th 2023
RR vs PBKS live: Match no. 9 of IPL 2023 kicks off in 45 minutes

Captains will walk out for toss ahead of the RR vs PBKS,  IPL 2023 match at 7:00 PM IST.

18:32 IST, April 5th 2023
IPL 2023 match: Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag is all set to play in front of home crowd
