RR Vs PBKS Highlights Of IPL 2023 Match: Punjab Kings Defeat Rajasthan By Five Runs

Punjab allrounder Sam Curran: "[On the final over] I think when it comes to those situations, you know if you nail your yorker, you'll be okay. Some days it works and some days it won't but luckily it was our day. I was trying to get our ball changed because it was like soap. I don't really understand why they got their ball changed but we can't. [On Prabhsimran] He's been amazing. I was with him at Punjab four years ago. He was very young and is still young. The team got off to a great start. Hopefully it's the start of a great campaign for him and the runs keep coming because he's an amazing player. The way we were playing, I was happy sitting in the dugout because the boys were playing beautifully. All that matters is that we won. [On bowling with a wet ball] It's amazingly hard. You try to train by dipping balls in water. It's incredibly hard to hold the seam. You try to bowl cross seam but it's not a natural ball to bowl a yorker cross seam. It's extremely tough but everyone has to do it so there's no real complaining. We just have to keep getting better because the batters are getting better, the bowlers are getting better and that's why this tournament is the best in the world."
Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson: "I think it was a really good track to bat on especially in the Powerplay. There was not much movement. Their batsmen came with a really positive mindset and their momentum carried on with that. Our bowlers tried varying their lengths and speed. It's a high scoring venue but we did reasonably good job pulling them back after the Powerplay start they got. [On sending Ashwin in to open] Jos was not fit. He was getting stitches for his finger after the catch. The thinking was with Padikkal, they have two spinners, a left-arm and a leggie, and we wanted a lefty out there in the middle overs. [On Jurel] It's really a pleasure. He has been with us for the last two seasons. Lots and lots of work has gone behind him. We all are really happy. When you come to the IPL, it's a one-week camp before the IPL starts but these guys put in 5 weeks of work coming to our academy facing thousands of balls. We're happy to have a batsman like that in our team. Dew, I was expecting it come in the second half of the game but it was right there in the first innings. It was a high scoring game and I think we'll be a bit more prepared in the next game."
A blinder of an inning from Dhruv Jurle couldn't save as Punjab defeat Rajasthan by five runs
Nathan Ellis picks up his fourth as he dismisses Devdut Padikkal
Riyan Parag looked threatening but Nathan Ellis removes him as Shahrukh Khan has an easy catch at long off.
Sanju Samson return to the pavilion as Nathan Ellis has his second of the evening.
Nathan Ellis takes a great catch of his own bowling to remove the dangerous Jos Buttler
Arshdeep Singh got rid of Ravichandran Ashwin.
Arshdeep strikes as Yasasvi goes back to the pavilion.
Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin open the batting as Jos Buttler seems to have hurt himself while taking a acatch.
Two brilliant innings from Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan led Punjab to a staggering 197 runs.
Sikandar Raza could score only one run as he was bowled out by Ashwin in the first ball of the 17th over. OBKS were 159/3 in 16.1 overs.
Jitesh Sharma was dismissed on 27 off 16 balls in the 16th over of the match, which was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.
Shikhar Dhawan maintains his consistency as he scores a brilliant 50.
Punjab Kings lose their first wicket as Prabhsimran Singh departs after scoring 60 off 34 balls. PBKS 90/1
Shikhar Dhawan has taken back seat as Prabhsimran Singh has tormented the Rajasthan Royals bowlers with his batting. Punjab Kings 86/0 after 9 overs.
Prabhsimran scores his maiden half-century of his IPL career.
Prabhsimran is on fire.
Prabhsimran Singh has been all over in this game.
Prabhsimran has been on a roll as he is determined to make his mark.
Rajasthan have amassed 16 runs in two overs as the opening pair of Dhawn and Prabhsimran have been hitting the balls all over the ground.
Rajasthan Royals will highly rely on Trent Boult who is regarded as one of the dangerous in this format.
Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh open the batting for Punjab Kings.
RR's list of substitutes: Dhruv Jurel, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldip Yadav, Donovan Ferreira
PBKS' list of substitutes: Atharva Taide, Harpreet Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
RR and PBKS have named unchanged playing XIs from their respective previous games.
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Punjab Kings.
Captains will walk out for toss ahead of the RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match at 7:00 PM IST.
It's only fair we catchup with the Local boy 😉
