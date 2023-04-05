RR Vs PBKS Highlights Of IPL 2023 Match: Punjab Kings Defeat Rajasthan By Five Runs

Punjab allrounder Sam Curran: "[On the final over] I think when it comes to those situations, you know if you nail your yorker, you'll be okay. Some days it works and some days it won't but luckily it was our day. I was trying to get our ball changed because it was like soap. I don't really understand why they got their ball changed but we can't. [On Prabhsimran] He's been amazing. I was with him at Punjab four years ago. He was very young and is still young. The team got off to a great start. Hopefully it's the start of a great campaign for him and the runs keep coming because he's an amazing player. The way we were playing, I was happy sitting in the dugout because the boys were playing beautifully. All that matters is that we won. [On bowling with a wet ball] It's amazingly hard. You try to train by dipping balls in water. It's incredibly hard to hold the seam. You try to bowl cross seam but it's not a natural ball to bowl a yorker cross seam. It's extremely tough but everyone has to do it so there's no real complaining. We just have to keep getting better because the batters are getting better, the bowlers are getting better and that's why this tournament is the best in the world."