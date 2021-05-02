Last Updated:

IPL 2021, RR Vs SRH Match Highlights: Buttler's Ton Powers RR To Beat SRH By 55 Runs

IPL 2021, RR vs SRH Live Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to rise from the bottom as they face an under-fire Rajasthan Royals at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday

Karthik Nair
(Image Courtesy: IPL/Sunrisers Hyderabad Insta)

19:43 IST, May 2nd 2021
19:00 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Morris gets his 2nd wicket, Samad departs

 

18:56 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Samad-Jadhav fighting hard in the middle, Rajasthan on top

SRH 141/5 (16.1)

18:27 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Chris Morris strikes as Vijay Shankar departs

Chris Morris has struck with his medium-pace for RR as Vijay Shankar mistimed one going for a big shot in order to catch up with the steep required run-rate.

SRH are 85/3 in the 11th over.

 

18:15 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Tewatia has the last laugh, removes a well-set Bairstow

Rahul Tewatia deceived Jonny Bairstow by urging him to go for a big shot and he obliged by hitting it straight to long-on.

Bairstow walks back for a 21-ball 30 and SRH are reeling at 70/2 after 8 overs.

 

18:07 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Mustafizur hits, Pandey misses

Mustafizur strikes immediately after Powerplay as he accounted for a well-set Manish Pandey who was promoted as a makeshift opener-cum-pinch hitter.

SRH are 57/1 after 6.1 overs.

 

18:00 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: SRH breach the 50-run mark before Powerplay

Openers Jonny Bairstow & Manish Pandey have ensured a good start for SRH as they have successfully breached the 50-run mark before the completion of the Powerplay overs.

SRH are 52/0 after 5.4 overs.

17:51 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: SRH have finally succeeded to break the shackles

SRH finally managed to break the shackles in youngster Chetan Sakariya's very first over as he conceded 16 runs.

SRH are 30/0 after 4 overs.

17:45 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Kartik Tyagi keeping SRH openers at bay

SRH openers have found it difficult to tackle Kartik Tyagi in his first spell and have failed to break the shackles so far.

Tyagi has conceded just seven runs from his first two overs.

RR are 14/0 after 3 overs.

17:35 IST, May 2nd 2021
Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul diagnosed with acute Appendicitis

 

17:29 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Can SRH chase down this mammoth total and bring their campaign back on track?

Stay Tuned as SRH's run chase gets underway. The Orange Army must win this contest as they continue to languish at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table halfway through the league phase of this season.

 

17:17 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: RR post a mammoth 220/3 from their 20 overs

Jos Buttler's power-packed batting performance and a supporting knock of 48 from skipper Sanju Samson has powered RR to a mammoth total of 220/3 from their 20 overs.

SRH must chase down this target in order to being their IPL 2021 campaign back on track.

 

17:11 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Sandeep Sharma has the last laugh, castles Jos Buttler in the last ball of the penultimate over.

Jos Buttler departs but not before scoring a 64-ball 104 which also happens to be the highest score of IPL 2021.

RR are 209/3 after 19 overs

17:11 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: RR breach the 200-run mark

Jos Buttler is unstoppable even after getting to his ton as RR have successfully breached the 200-run mark.

RR are 209/3 after 19 overs.

17:02 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Maiden T20 ton for Jos Buttler

Opener Jos Buttler has breached the three-figure mark for the first time in the history of both IPL as well as the shortest format of the game.

RR are 172/2 after 17 overs.

 

16:59 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Samson departs for 48

Skipper Sanju Samson failed to get the distance as he found Abdul Samad in the deep.

RR are 167/2 in the 17th over.

16:49 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Jos Buttler clobbers Mohammed Nabi for 21 runs

Jos Buttler decimated Mohammad Nabi by clobbering him for 21 runs in the 15th over.

RR are 146/1 after 15 overs.

 

16:45 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Skipper Sanju-Samson and Jos Buttler bring up 100 runs for second-wicket stand

Skipper Sanju Samson and opener Jos Buttler have added 100 runs for the second-wicket stand as RR look to post a stiff total at the backend of their innings.

RR are 125/1 after 14 overs.

 

16:40 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Jos Buttler scores his first fifty of IPL 2021

Opener Jos Buttler has succeeded in making his bat do the talking as he scored his first half-century of IPL 2021 and 12th overall in the marquee tournament.

RR are 111/1 after 13 overs.

 

16:28 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Rashid Khan finishes his spell in the 11th over

Rashid Khan finishes his spell with figures of 1-24 in the 11th over. He dismissed young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in his very first over. 

RR are 86/1 after 11 overs.

 

16:24 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Skipper Jos Buttler-Sanju Samson fight back for RR

Skipper Sanju Samson and opener Jos Buttler have staged a remarkable comeback for RR after they were kept at bay by SRH in the Powerplay overs.

RR are 77/1 at the halfway mark.

16:15 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Samson-Buttler add 50 runs for second-wicket stand

Skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler have added 50 runs for the second-wicket stand after losing youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal early.

RR are 76/1 after 8 overs.

 

16:03 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: SRH keep RR at bay in Powerplay overs

SRH bowlers have succeeded in keeping RR batsmen at bay in the Powerplay overs. Rajasthan have lost the big wicket of young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who was dismissed by leggie Rashid Khan after having hit him for three boundaries.

RR are 42/1 after 6 overs.

15:59 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: 'This is a big call': Harsha Bhogle

'The Voice of Indian Crciket' Harsha Bhogle has said that David Warner has been the defining player for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and that it is a big call after sacking him from captaincy. Meanwhile, the veteran commentator has also mentioned that luckily for the Orange Army, the new captain, Kane Williamson, is hugely respected within the team and among the fans.

Furthermore, Bhogle also added that it will take time for the fans to come to terms with the absence of Warner.

 

15:48 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Leggie Rashid Khan draws first blood for SRH, accounts for Yashasvi Jaiswal

After being struck for three boundaries in his very first over, leggie Rashid Khan had Yashasvi Jaiswal plumb in front of the wicket for a 13-ball 12.

RR are 17/1 after 3 overs.

 

15:41 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Runs hard to come by for RR

SRH's new-ball bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Sandeep Sharma have kept the RR openers quiet. Sharma only conceded three runs from his first over as RR fails to break the shackles.

RR are 5/0 after 2 overs.

15:35 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar keeps RR batsmen quiet in the very first over of the game

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a tight first over and puts RR batsmen under pressure straightaway.

RR are 2/0 after 1 over

15:31 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: 'The decision is purely based on team combination': Tom Moody

SRH Director of Cricket Tom Moody has revealed that David Warner will not be featuring in the team's IPL 2021 clash against RR  as his exclusion from Playing XI is 'purely based on team selection'

 

15:24 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Can SRH restrict RR to a manageable total?

After the coin landed in their favor a few minutes back, SRH will be hoping to make the most of their opportunities by restricting RR to a manageable total.

Stay Tuned as live-action gets underway.

15:13 IST, May 2nd 2021
RR vs SRH: Take a look at the updated Playing XI of both sides

Delhi batsman Anuj Rawat gets his maiden IPL cap and he will be looking to shine brightly by donning the RR jersey. 

Meanwhile, Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been roped in by SRH in place of their former skipper David Warner.

