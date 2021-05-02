IPL 2021, RR Vs SRH Match Highlights: Buttler's Ton Powers RR To Beat SRH By 55 Runs

Quick links:
What an effort, Avesh Khan 💙
We almost had our first wicket there.
PBKS 14/0 (2.4)
Morris gets his second, we get our sixth.
On to the last 4 overs...
SRH - 140/5 (16)
SRH 141/5 (16.1)
Chris Morris has struck with his medium-pace for RR as Vijay Shankar mistimed one going for a big shot in order to catch up with the steep required run-rate.
SRH are 85/3 in the 11th over.
Bowled - Morris, Caught - Miller.
The Protean duo get rid of Vijay Shankar. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/SImvC4ZnEw
Rahul Tewatia deceived Jonny Bairstow by urging him to go for a big shot and he obliged by hitting it straight to long-on.
Bairstow walks back for a 21-ball 30 and SRH are reeling at 70/2 after 8 overs.
OUT
A big one! Bairstow looks to clear long-on but he completely mistimes it as Rawat comes in to take a smart catch off @rahultewatia02. Big moment in the context of this match. https://t.co/7vPWWkuPYu #RRvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/KlQ5vKGnls
Mustafizur strikes immediately after Powerplay as he accounted for a well-set Manish Pandey who was promoted as a makeshift opener-cum-pinch hitter.
SRH are 57/1 after 6.1 overs.
Did we jinx it?
Would you believe it? The first ball after the Powerplay period results in a wicket as Mustafizur gets Manish Pandey. #SRH are 61-1 after 7 overs. https://t.co/7vPWWkMqQ2 #RRvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/1FMHyDvDj3
Openers Jonny Bairstow & Manish Pandey have ensured a good start for SRH as they have successfully breached the 50-run mark before the completion of the Powerplay overs.
SRH are 52/0 after 5.4 overs.
SRH finally managed to break the shackles in youngster Chetan Sakariya's very first over as he conceded 16 runs.
SRH are 30/0 after 4 overs.
SRH openers have found it difficult to tackle Kartik Tyagi in his first spell and have failed to break the shackles so far.
Tyagi has conceded just seven runs from his first two overs.
RR are 14/0 after 3 overs.
Stay Tuned as SRH's run chase gets underway. The Orange Army must win this contest as they continue to languish at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table halfway through the league phase of this season.
Innings Break: A fiery 124 off just 64 balls from Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson's 48 powers Rajasthan Royals to a commanding 220-3 in 20 overs. This is the second joint-highest total in IPL2021.
This is the second joint-highest total in #IPL2021. https://t.co/7vPWWkuPYu #RRvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/6hXpWCDuww
Jos Buttler's power-packed batting performance and a supporting knock of 48 from skipper Sanju Samson has powered RR to a mammoth total of 220/3 from their 20 overs.
SRH must chase down this target in order to being their IPL 2021 campaign back on track.
Jos Buttler brings up his maiden VIVOIPL century in just 56 balls (10x4, 5x6). He is the 2nd Rajasthan Royals player to get to triple figures this season!
Jos Buttler departs but not before scoring a 64-ball 104 which also happens to be the highest score of IPL 2021.
RR are 209/3 after 19 overs
Jos Buttler is unstoppable even after getting to his ton as RR have successfully breached the 200-run mark.
RR are 209/3 after 19 overs.
Opener Jos Buttler has breached the three-figure mark for the first time in the history of both IPL as well as the shortest format of the game.
RR are 172/2 after 17 overs.
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣👏🏾🎆@josbuttler brings up his maiden #VIVOIPL century in just 56 balls (10x4, 5x6). He is the 2nd @rajasthanroyals to get to triple figures this season!https://t.co/7vPWWkMqQ2 #RRvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/Kh3Aa2Du6J— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2021
Skipper Sanju Samson failed to get the distance as he found Abdul Samad in the deep.
RR are 167/2 in the 17th over.
Jos Buttler decimated Mohammad Nabi by clobbering him for 21 runs in the 15th over.
RR are 146/1 after 15 overs.
SRH have introduced Mohammad Nabi into the attack and Buttler hits him for 2x4, 2x6. Nabi concedes 21 in his first over. RR now move to 146-1.
Skipper Sanju Samson and opener Jos Buttler have added 100 runs for the second-wicket stand as RR look to post a stiff total at the backend of their innings.
RR are 125/1 after 14 overs.
A partnership that @rajasthanroyals fans will savour.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2021
Buttler-Samson bring up the 100-run stand in only 68 balls. 14 runs in the 14th over and #RR are 125-1.https://t.co/7vPWWkMqQ2 #RRvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/YJONgu4Q7w
Opener Jos Buttler has succeeded in making his bat do the talking as he scored his first half-century of IPL 2021 and 12th overall in the marquee tournament.
RR are 111/1 after 13 overs.
FIFTY
First 50 of IPL2021 for the Rajasthan Royals opener, he gets there in 39 balls and with a SIX. This is his 12th in VIVOIPL
Rashid Khan finishes his spell with figures of 1-24 in the 11th over. He dismissed young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in his very first over.
RR are 86/1 after 11 overs.
Rashid Khan finishes his spell with 4-0-24-1
Skipper Sanju Samson and opener Jos Buttler have staged a remarkable comeback for RR after they were kept at bay by SRH in the Powerplay overs.
RR are 77/1 at the halfway mark.
Skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler have added 50 runs for the second-wicket stand after losing youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal early.
RR are 76/1 after 8 overs.
SIX
Just slightly too short from Shankar and Jos Buttler short-arm-jabs this one over the midwicket fence! Terrific timing! RR are 60-1 after 7 overs.
Terrific timing! #RR are 60-1 after 7 overs.https://t.co/7vPWWkMqQ2 #RRvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/M5N0kCpFit
Sanju Samson's first ball, and he goes bang! It's in the slot and the Rajasthan Royals skipper goes big over wide long-on. Tremendous confidence.
https://t.co/7vPWWkMqQ2 #RRvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/1ledNuVyFW
SRH bowlers have succeeded in keeping RR batsmen at bay in the Powerplay overs. Rajasthan have lost the big wicket of young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who was dismissed by leggie Rashid Khan after having hit him for three boundaries.
RR are 42/1 after 6 overs.
'The Voice of Indian Crciket' Harsha Bhogle has said that David Warner has been the defining player for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and that it is a big call after sacking him from captaincy. Meanwhile, the veteran commentator has also mentioned that luckily for the Orange Army, the new captain, Kane Williamson, is hugely respected within the team and among the fans.
Furthermore, Bhogle also added that it will take time for the fans to come to terms with the absence of Warner.
'The Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle: In recent years David Warner has been the defining player for Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is a big call. Luckily for them, the new captain, Kane Williamson, is hugely respected within the team and among the fans. But it will take time for the fans to come to terms with the absence of Warner
After being struck for three boundaries in his very first over, leggie Rashid Khan had Yashasvi Jaiswal plumb in front of the wicket for a 13-ball 12.
RR are 17/1 after 3 overs.
OUT
A fine contest was just starting to brew but the experience of Rashid Khan prevails. He bowls a quicker one, it skids and crashes into the pads before Yashasvi can lay anything on it.
https://t.co/7vPWWkMqQ2 #RRvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/VNMOcrp543
SRH's new-ball bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Sandeep Sharma have kept the RR openers quiet. Sharma only conceded three runs from his first over as RR fails to break the shackles.
RR are 5/0 after 2 overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a tight first over and puts RR batsmen under pressure straightaway.
RR are 2/0 after 1 over
SRH Director of Cricket Tom Moody has revealed that David Warner will not be featuring in the team's IPL 2021 clash against RR as his exclusion from Playing XI is 'purely based on team selection'
'David Warner will not feature in today's game. The decision is purely based on team combination.' - Tom Moody, Director of Cricket Operations, SRH
- Tom Moody, Director of Cricket Operations, SRH#VIVOIPL #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/8sAncr0hBh
After the coin landed in their favor a few minutes back, SRH will be hoping to make the most of their opportunities by restricting RR to a manageable total.
Stay Tuned as live-action gets underway.
Match 28. Rajasthan Royals XI: J Buttler, Y Jaiswal, S Samson, A Rawat, D Miller, R Parag, R Tewatia, C Morris, K Tyagi, C Sakariya, M Rahman
Match 28. Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: A Samad, J Bairstow, K Williamson, M Pandey, V Shankar, M Nabi, K Jadhav, R Khan, S Sharma, B Kumar, K Ahmed
Delhi batsman Anuj Rawat gets his maiden IPL cap and he will be looking to shine brightly by donning the RR jersey.
Anuj Rawat is all set to make his VIVOIPL debut
Meanwhile, Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been roped in by SRH in place of their former skipper David Warner.