RTW Vs ITT TNPL Dream11 Prediction: Top Fantasy Picks, Playing 11, DREAM 11 TEAM & More

The 14th match of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will see Ruby Trichy Warriors lock horns against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today (July 29). The pitch is expected to provide help to both batters and the bowlers, especially the spinners, who may become lethal in the middle overs. The Warriors are expected to win the match given their superior ranking on the points table. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm local time with the toss slated for 7:00 pm.

Where to watch RTW vs ITT match?

All matches of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will be live telecast on the Star Sports network. The matches will be broadcast in multiple languages across various channels of the Star network. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

RTW vs ITT Full squad list:

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Yazh Arun Mozhi, Sunil Sam, Sumant Jain, Santosh Shiv S, Karthik R, Rahil S Shah (Captain), Saravana Sumar P, Nidhish Rajagopal, Mukunth K, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Poiyamozhi M, Mathivanam M, Karthick Shanmugam, Hemanth Kumar G, Ganesh R, Rahul B, Antony Dhas W, Amith Sathvik VP (Wicketkeeper), Akash Sumra, Adithya Ganesh (Wicketkeeper), Keshav Krishna, Varun M Totadri.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Dinesh, S Manigandan, Ravi Rajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, S Aravind, Maan K Bafna, P Francis Rokins, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist A, Tushar Raheja, A Karuppusamy, C Shriram, M Mohammed (Captain), Mohammed Ashik N (Wicketkeeper), Affan Khader M, Adithya Giridhar, Saathiyaannaryan L, M Rooban Raj, Mohan Prasath S, Maan K Bafna, R Rajkumar, Natarajan ST, Ashwin Balaji S, and Dinesh Karthik.

RTW vs ITT Probable XIs:

RTW's Probable XI: Amith Sathvik VP, Karunakaran Mukunth, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (Wicketkeeper), Antony Dhas, Akash Sumra, Sumant Jain, Rahil Shah (Captain, Mathivannan M, P Saravan Kumar, Sunil Sam.

IIT's Probable XI: Mohammed Ashik (Wicketkeeper), S Siddharth, Tushar Raheja, Maan Bafna, Ravi Rajkumar, M Mohammed (Captain), S Aravind, P Francis Rokins, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.

DREAM11 picks:

Amith Sathvik VP (Wicketkeeper), S Siddharth, P Francis Rokins, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Nidish Rajagopal, Antony Dhas, M Mohammed (Captain), Ravi Rajkumar, Aswin Crist, P Saravana Kumar, Mathivannan M (Vice-captain).

