S Sreesanth Bowls Leg-spin, Gets Rewarded With Wicket In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Game

Shantakumaran Sreesanth made a good comeback after being hit for 16 runs off three deliveries by Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday. Four days later, the senior bowler did manage to rediscover his rhythm and take a wicket. However, there was a twist in the tale this time around as he did not succeed in getting the better of the batsman by making use of his fiery pace.

Sreesanth bowls leg-spin, gets rid of Ashwin Hebbar

While the Kerala speedster is known to bamboozle the best batsmen in the business with his speed and aggression, for a change it was the leg-spin that did the trick for him during Kerala's Syed Mushtaq Ali clash against Andhra at the Banda Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Sunday.

This happened in the 15th over of Andhra's run chase. Hebbar looked to be in sublime form and was just two runs short of a brilliant half-century. But, little did he realise that he would be dismissed by the quickie himself in the most unusual manner.

On the penultimate ball of that over, the tearaway fast bowler decided to switch to leg-spin. He rolled his arms over with a skippy run-up that was somewhat similar to that of spin legend Anil Kumble. Nonetheless, Hebbaar decided to take him to the cleaners, and even though he got the timing right, he did not get the distance as the ball went straight to down the throat of Vishnu Vinod at deep mid-wicket who completed the catch as dejected batsman stood on the pitch in disbelief and had to take a long walk back to the pavilion.

Watch the video of Sreesanth getting a wicket by bowling leg-spin here:

Andhra beat Kerala

Coming back to the Syed Mushtaq Ali clash between the two southern teams, the Sanju Samson-led side was restricted to 112/4 riding on an unbeaten 54 from number four batsman Sachin Baby after they were put in to bat by Andhra skipper Ambati Rayudu.

In reply, apart from Hebbar (48), Rayudu anchored the chase successfully with an unbeaten 38 as Andhra got past the finish line by six wickets and 17 balls to spare.

