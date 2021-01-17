Virender Sehwag Reminisces 2003 Adelaide Test After India Concede A 33-run Lead At Gabba

Former Indian vice-captain Virender Sehwag heaped praise on Team India's fighting spirit in the series-deciding fourth Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, and at the same time, he decided to turn the clock back to 2003 where India had registered a famous win at the Adelaide Oval.

India in the ongoing contest ended up conceding a 33-run lead after being bowled out for 336 in reply to Australia's first innings score of 369. The scenario was pretty much the same more than 17 years ago when the Sourav Ganguly-led side were bundled out for 523 in reply to the Aussies' total of 556 (conceding a lead of 33 runs) but showed great determination to win the Test match and take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

'Great effort': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former explosive opener reminisced the 2003 Adelaide Test match and wrote that the Indian team had conceded a lead of 33 on that day and have once again conceded a lead by the same margin in this match as well.

Terming India's fightback as a 'great effort', the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added that Australia’s four bowlers had more than 1000 Test wickets to India’s inexperienced five bowlers who only have 11 scalps between them.

Adelaide 2003 : India conceded a lead of 33. Today in Brisbane India concede 33 , when at one stage it looked like they may end up conceding 133.

Great effort considering that Australia’s 4 bowlers had more than 1000 Test wickets to India’s 5 bowlers having 11. Shandar Zabardast — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2021

Rahul Dravid the saviour as India register a famous win at Adelaide Oval

Batting first, the Steve Waugh-led side were bowled out for 556 in their first innings riding on an outstanding double-century (242) from the then Test vice-captain Ricky Ponting. India in their first innings were reeling at 85/4 and that is when Dravid and Laxman came to the rescue.

The duo smashed the Aussie bowlers all around the park and added 303 runs for the fifth wicket. Laxman scored 148 while Dravid scored 233 as India finished their innings at 523.

The Aussies were bowled out for 196 in their second innings riding on Ajit Agarkar's six-wicket haul. India were set a target of 230 runs. Even though it sounded easy but it seemed a herculean task as the Sourav Ganguly-led side lost wickets at crucial junctures. However, the first innings hero Rahul Dravid anchored the run chase and led India to a famous win with an unbeaten 72. He was also adjudged Man of the Match and eventually went on to bag the Man of the Series award as well.

