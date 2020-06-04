S Sreesanth Lashes Out At Robin Uthappa For Commenting On His Fielding Skills; Warns Him

S Sreesanth has come forward and lashed out at his Indian team-mate Robin Uthappa for having said that he is known to have dropped easy catches. Uthappa had earlier reportedly said that he was nervous when he saw Sreesanth going to take the high-pressure catch of Misbah-ul-Haq in the ICC World T20 2007 final against arch-rivals Pakistan that the Men In Blue eventually won.

'He dropped many sitters': S Sreesanth

During an interaction on Hello Live session, a furious Sreesanth said he has no clue about how many catches Uthappa has taken in his overall career. He then mentioned there were many complaints that the senior batsman had dropped plenty of sitters when he played for Kerala last season. The veteran pacer cautioned by saying that he will soon join and play alongside him in the Kerala team and that he better not drop any catches off his bowling.

Meanwhile, the Kerala speedster also added that juniors who had played alongside Robin last season might not have told him anything when he had dropped catches and then reminded him what he is going to do should he drop catches off the fast bowler's bowling.

Furthermore, the 2011 World Cup winner also added that in his whole career, he has dropped only 4-5 catches in his eight years of international career and 10-15 catches in his whole professional career and also justified that a world-class fielder like Jonty Rhodes drops catches while training.

'I have seen him drop absolute sitters': Uthappa

During an interview with BBC’s Doosra Podcast, Uthappa went on to reveal that during the final over of the contest that was bowled by medium-pacer Joginder Sharma, he was fielding at long-on. Robin then mentioned that he was really worried after Sharma had bowled a wide on the first ball and was praying. The veteran batsman also added that every ball from 15th over onwards, he was just praying to get India through.

Narrating that nerve-wracking over, the senior cricketer said that after Joginder had bowled a wide, he was hoping that the bowler should not get hit for a six. However, that did not happen as Misbah succeeded in dispatching a slower delivery into the stands after which Robbie even though tensed but still believed that India could get the job done. He also admitted in that situation, Pakistan had all the momentum going their way.

Recollecting Misbah's dismissal, the ex-Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer went on to mention that after the current Pakistan head coach had hit that scope shot, he saw the ball going pretty high but at the same time, also noticed that it was not going very far. Then when he wondered who the fielder at fine-leg was, he saw that it was Sreesanth. Uthappa then revealed by that point within the team, the Kerala pacer was known for dropping catches, especially the easiest ones and that he had seen the veteran speedster drop absolute sitters.



