Robin Uthappa Reveals Why He Was Nervous When Sreesanth Was About To Take Misbah's Catch

Robin Uthappa revealed what he had felt when S Sreesanth was about to take that high-pressure catch of Misbah-ul-Haq during the ICC World T20 final between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Sreesanth took that magnificent catch as the Men In Blue beat Pakistan by 5 runs in an edge of the seat thriller to win the inaugural edition of the World T20.

'I have seen him drop absolute sitters': Uthappa

During an interview with BBC’s Doosra Podcast, Uthappa went on to reveal that during the final over of the contest that was bowled by medium-pacer Joginder Sharma, he was fielding at long-on. Robin then mentioned that he was really worried after Sharma had bowled a wide on the first ball and was praying. The veteran batsman also added that every ball from 15th over onwards, he was just praying to get India through.

Narrating that nerve-wracking over, the senior cricketer said that after Joginder had bowled a wide, he was hoping that the bowler should not get hit for a six. However, that did not happen as Misbah succeeded in dispatching a slower delivery into the stands after which Robbie even though tensed but still believed that India could get the job done. He also admitted in that situation, Pakistan had all the momentum going their way.



Recollecting Misbah's dismissal, the ex-Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer went on to mention that after the current Pakistan head coach had hit that scope shot, he saw the ball going pretty high but at the same time, also noticed that it was not going very far. Then when he wondered who the fielder at fine-leg was, he saw that it was Sreesanth. Uthappa then revealed by that point within the team, the Kerala pacer was known for dropping catches, especially the easiest ones and that he had seen the veteran speedster drop absolute sitters.

