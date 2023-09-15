SA vs AUS: South Africa score a mammoth 416 runs against Australia, shatter India's record

An exemplary century from Heinrich Klaasen helped South Africa to post a massive 416 runs on the board against Australia. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman was in the mood and belted an 83 ball 174 as he didn't show mercy to any Australian bowlers. David Miller also ably helped him as he smashed a 45 ball 82 as Australia will now have a tough task to cut out.

Klaasen has now recorded the 4th highest individual score by a South African in the limited over format, while he also registered the second-highest score by a batsman batting at number five or lower in the history of ODI cricket. The Proteas have also started India's record of having the most number of 400+ scores in ODI cricket, as they have now seven 400+ scores in the limited over format.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023 Cricket schedule and live streaming for men's and women's cricket teams

Klaasen said, "Incredible for me to play an innings like that. I had a shocker of an ODI down in Potch. I was so lucky to have Dave out there with me."

Both Klaasen and Miller stitched a 222-run partnership and helped stamp their authority, as this is now their second-highest score against Australia in ODIs. Klasen was devastating as he smashed 13 fours and the same amount of sixes in his mammoth innings. This is also the highest score posted ever at SuperSport Park.

Social media is flooded with reactions as the South Africans made merry against the Aussie bowlers.

Heinrich Klaasen and Miller after destroying Australian team. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TVxs6JLiQX — Dennis🕸 (@DenissForReal) September 15, 2023

Heinrich Klaasen's today innings:



•First 25 balls - 24 runs.

•Last 58 balls - 150 runs (258.62 SR).



One of the craziest and greatest innings in the history of ODI Cricket - TAKE A BOW, KLAASEN.#Klaasen #SAvsAUS #AUSvsSA #INDvBAN#Abhisha #Elvishapic.twitter.com/VyxP8kGtns — Deepak Jangid (@itsDeepakJangid) September 15, 2023

Klassen's classic knock elevated the team to a massive 416-run score on the board, and the Australian team will have a hard time chasing the target.