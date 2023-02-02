SA Vs ENG: Moeen Ali Introduces New Shot To The World, A 'one-handed Reverse Slap'- WATCH

England and South Africa locked horns against each other in the third ODI of their three-match series on Wednesday. The Jos Buttler-led side won the match by 59 runs to secure a consolation victory since they had already lost the first two games of the series. Buttler and Dawid Malan hit fine centuries to help their side post a mammoth total on the board following which England bowled the Proteas out for 287 runs to win the match.

Moeen Ali attempts bizarre shot; WATCH

Meanwhile, the incident that caught everyone's attention was a bizarre shot played by England all-rounder Moeen Ali in the first innings of the match. Moeen was seen playing a never-seen-before one-handed reverse slap shot while facing spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in the 44th over. Moeen tried to play the one-handed reverse slog but failed to connect as the ball skipped through to wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen outside off.

A video of Moeen's extraordinary shot is doing rounds on social media. In the video, one can see Moeen playing the peculiar shot and when he swings his bat, it appears as if the wood will hit Klaasen on the head. However, no one was hurt when Moeen played the shot except for hardcore cricket fans who couldn't comprehend the orthodox style of play. Moeen was eventually dismissed for 41 off 23 balls by Lungi Ngidi.

As far as the match is concerned, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first at Diamond Oval in Kimberley. Batting first, England scored 346/7 in 50 overs thanks to a 131-run knock from Buttler. Malan smashed 118 off 114 balls including seven boundaries and six maximums. Lungi Ngidi picked up a four-wicket haul for the Proteas, while Marco Jansen scalped two wickets to his name.

In the second innings, Reeza Hendricks started the chase for the home side with a brilliant half-century. Temba Bavuma also contributed with 35 off 27 balls. Klaasen made 80 off 62 balls but that wasn't enough for his side to win the match. Jofra Archer picked up a six-wicket haul for England, while Adil Rashid took three wickets. Buttler was named the player of the match for his amazing knock.

Image: Twitter