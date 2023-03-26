SA Vs WI 2nd T20I: Johnson Charles Shatters 7-year-old Record Registered By Chris Gayle

SA vs WI 2nd T20I: Johnson Charles etched his name in history as he broke Chris Gayle's record to register the fastest T20I hundred ever by a West Indies player. He achieved this feat in the second T20I against South Africa at the Centurion on Sunday. Despite his stupendous knock the visitors failed to protect their target as the home side clinched a brilliant six-wicket victory to level the series 1-1.

Johnson Charles broke seven-year-old record of Chris Gayle against South Africa

Gayle registered the fastest hundred against England back in the 2016 World Cup as he smashed a 47-ball century to shatter all records. Charles took just 39 balls to reach his century as he hit a massive six of Sisanda Magala who happens to be the star joinee of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Hungary’s Zeeshan Kukikhel and Romania’s Sivakumar Periyalwar also are in the joint second position with Johnson Charles on the list of all-time fastest hundred in the shortest format of the game. Rohit Sharma holds the top position alongside South Africa’s David Miller and Czech Republic’s Sudesh Wickramasekara.

But his achievement got eclipsed to some extent as the Proteas have now managed to chase down their target to register the highest successful run chase ever in the history of T20 cricket. Quinton de Kock and Reza Hendricks shone for South Africa as all the eyes will be now on the third and final T20I. Social media has exploded as netizens congratulate the player to achieve this historical record.

This is superb achievement & the knock to do it was just mesmorising to watch. THIS is the batting our men in maroon where notoriously known for. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — Clearkut (@clearkut87) March 26, 2023

Unfortunate way to then get out, but still, mighty impressive innings nonetheless. 👏 🙌 #SAvWI pic.twitter.com/Jlla3Cm4yG — Ijaz Begum Uddin (@BUIjazUddin) March 26, 2023

West Indies legend Ian Bishop too hailed Charles' efforts.