IPL 2023: The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is just around the corner, and Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has joined his team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru. The RCB camp shared a photo of Kohli on Instagram with the caption, "The wait is over and Virat Kohli is in Bengaluru! Happy HOMECOMING, KING!" in which the former captain can be seen doing his signature thumbs-up pose, while showing off a new tattoo on his right arm.

Kohli's love for tattoos is well-known among his fans, as he has several designs inked on his body. His new tattoo has quickly caught the attention of his followers on social media, who flooded the comment section with their reactions. "King Kohli new tattoo," one user wrote. "Am I the only one who noticed the new tattoo on his right hand?" another individual said.

Kohli's arrival in Bengaluru comes ahead of RCB's Unbox event, which is scheduled to be held at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, March 26. Fans will get the opportunity to watch their favourite stars, including Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Rajat Patidar, among others, during the team's first practice session earlier on Sunday.

The jersey for the 2023 season will also be unveiled during the event. Furthermore, the reunion of RCB's three biggest stars, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers, is expected to be the highlight of the event. AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle are due to get their hall of fame medals during the event.

The IPL 2023 season is set to begin on March 31, 2023 and will go on till May 21, 2023. RCB will start their campaign with a home match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2, 2023.

RCB Team 2023: Full squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell.

Image: Instagram/RCB