SA Vs WI: Temba Bavuma Registers Score Of 0 In Both Innings, Gets Massively Trolled

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma didn't have a good captaincy debut as he was dismissed for a duck in both innings of the first Test match against West Indies. Bavuma has become the 25th player to get a pair of ducks as captain in Tests and also the 4th to do so on captaincy debut. Both times Bavuma was dismissed by West Indies speedster, Alzarri Joseph.

In South Africa's first innings, Bavuma lasted at the crease for just two balls and was trapped in front by the West Indies speedster. Bavuma's stay at the crease in the second innings lasted for just one ball and he was again wrapped up by Alzarri Joseph.

Other than Bavuma Australia's Mark Taylor, Bangladesh's Habibul Bashar, and Pakistan's Rashid Latif are the other fortunate players in the not-so-distinguished group.

Fans not happy with Bavuma's unwanted record

After Bavuma achieved the unwanted feat, Twitter burst with reactions from fans.

Taylor, Latif and Bashar other than Bavuma in the not-so-distinguished group

Taylor was the first skipper in the group to score two runs on his first day in charge; his blobs came against Pakistan in Karachi in 1994.

Latif endured that humiliation in a match against South Africa in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) in 1998, while Bashar, who led an underwhelming Bangladeshi team in 2004, confronted five balls across his pair of ducks in a match with Zimbabwe in Harare.

The three captains were all on the losing team as Taylor's Aussies were edged out by Pakistan in the legendary Karachi Test, which Pakistan won by one wicket. Bangladesh lost by 183 runs, while Latif's disjointed Pakistan side was destroyed by 259 runs.