South Africa Vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch SA Vs WI Match In India, UK & US

South Africa will take on West Indies at home in the first Test of the two-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. South Africa have not won a single Test in its last five outings and West Indies have not been in good Test form as they have also won only one match in their last five Tests.

This will be Temba Bavuma's first assignment as the Test captain as South Africa is in a rebuilding phase and also is full of young talent. West Indies also has the same story as South Africa as they also have a young team led by Kraigg Braithwaite and also would like to leave their impact in the Test matches as well.

TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



2⃣ debutants

🧢 Tony de Zorzi and Gerald Coetzee make their Test debuts

🏏 Captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and will bat first



🗒️ Ball by ball https://t.co/KNz7vLG39F

📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/XoSVQ6o1yC — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 28, 2023

When will South Africa vs West Indies 1st Test match start?

The first Test between South Africa and West Indies will start from 01:30 PM IST on 28th February, 2023.

Where will South Africa vs West Indies 1st Test match take place?

The first Test between South Africa and West Indies will take place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

How to watch the live broadcast of South Africa vs West Indies 1st Test match in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live broadcast of South Africa vs West Indies first Test on the Star Sports Network from 01:30 PM IST.

How to watch live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies 1st Test match in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs West Indies first Test match on Fan Code app.

How to watch live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies 1st Test match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch the live streaming of the first Test match between South Africa and West Indies on the Sky Sports app from 09:00 AM BST on 28th February 2023.

How to watch live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies 1st Test match in the US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch the live streaming of the first Test match between South Africa and West Indies on icc.tv from 03:00 AM EST on 28th February 2023.

South Africa vs West Indies: Full squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeem Jordan, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas.