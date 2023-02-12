SA20 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers In India, US & UK?

Following a postponement, the SA20 final between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be played on the reserve day i.e.,today at the Supersport Park in Centurion.This would be the first final of this tournament and hence whoever would ein will cement its name in the history books as the innaguaral champions. Thus, it is all to play for on Sunday.

Cricket Fanatics in India can watch the match both on Tv and streaming service. Follow the given information to know all the details about broadcasting of the game.

When will SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final take place?

The SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final will be held on February 12, Saturday.

Where will SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final take place?

The SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final will take place at the Supersport Park in Centurion.

When will SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final start?

The SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final will start at 5:00 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final on TV?

The SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final match will be available on Sports 18 Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final online?

Live streaming of the SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final match will be available on the Jio Cinema App.

What are the full squads?

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Philip Salt, Wayne Parnell (c), Joshua Little, Shaun von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, James Neesham, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Eathan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ingram

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, JJ Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Brydon Carse, Sarel Erwee, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jordan Hermann, Temba Bavuma