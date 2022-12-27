Anrich Nortje Not Happy With Broadcaster After Scary Incident With Spider Cam In 2nd Test

South African pacer Anrich Nortje has opened up on the bizarre incident that took place during the ongoing second Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Nortje was knocked down by the spider camera while fielding at the backward-square region during Australia's first innings on Day 2. After the game ended for the day, the Protea bowler was asked about the incident, to which he suggested that the camera shouldn't be travelling at head height.

Nortje said that at first, he had no idea what had hit him but then he saw the cables and the camera. Nortje said he was a little bit too late to react and it just knocked him on the left shoulder and left elbow. The South African pacer has said that his elbow is a bit sore but otherwise there is nothing to worry about. Nortje said he will monitor it and see how it goes with the doctor.

"I didn't know what hit me, to be honest. So far so good. It just knocked the [left] shoulder and the [left] elbow. The elbow is a bit sore but otherwise seems to be okay. I'll just monitor it and see how it goes with the [doctor]. I saw cables and then I turned around or moved my head and then I saw the camera, but I was a little bit too late. It was quite quick. It didn't really change my mindset or anything. I tried to stay focused," Nortje said at the press conference.

“I think the one thing we've spoken about earlier is how low it is and it probably shouldn't be unless [it needs to be] for certain interviews or something. But I don't think it should be travelling at head height. That's just my opinion. And then for Marco [Jansen] as well, they must take him into consideration [for his height]," he added.

What exactly happened?

The incident was captured on camera. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The video shows a spider camera charging in at full speed, knocking Nortje to the ground. Fortunately, Nortje showed no signs of injury and returned to the game immediately. The incident occurred shortly after Nortje bowled a magnificent post-lunch spell in which he allowed only 11 runs. Following the incident, Nortje took his first wicket of the match in the form of Steven Smith.

