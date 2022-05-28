Sachin Tendulkar Analyzes Kohli's Wicket Vs RR; 'Batter Thinks, ‘I Can’t Leave Balls'

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar expressed his thoughts on Virat Kohli's dismissal that occurred during the second qualifier between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday. While reviewing the game, the renowned cricketer pinpointed why Kohli was removed by Prasidh Krishna in the manner that he was in the season's penultimate encounter. The bounce off Krishna's delivery got the better of Kohli, who edged his bat and handed the wicket-keeper an easy catch.

Tendulkar, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said Kohli was possibly beaten by the bounce off Krishna's bowling, which led to his early dismissal. Tendulkar also defended Kohli for trying to hit the ball despite it being a bouncer. Tendulkar said the ball was initially moving away from Kohli but the previous delivery came back in and hit him on the pads, forcing the batter to think that he can't leave balls.

"When the ball is moving in one direction only then it is easy to leave deliveries. However, one of the balls came back in and hit Virat on the thigh. Batters then start thinking, ‘I can’t leave balls’. Prasidh’s follow-up delivery was very good. Virat was possibly beaten by the bounce of the delivery and the ball moved away a little bit off the wicket. But that was a fantastic delivery by Prasidh,” Sachin said on his YouTube channel.

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Krishna, McCoy

Tendulkar heaped praise on Krishna, saying that he was Rajasthan's key bowler along with Obed McCoy. Tendulkar said both the pacers kept Bangalore under pressure for a long period of time, which resulted in the Faf du Plessis-led side losing wickets at regular intervals. Krishna and McCoy each picked three wickets for Rajasthan. Krishna dismissed Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, and Wanindu Hasaranga, while McCoy removed Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, and Harshal Patel.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets courtesy of an outstanding knock from Jos Buttler. The England opener hit his fourth century of the ongoing season to help Rajasthan chase down the target in 18.1 overs. He was named the player of the match for hitting 106 off 60 balls in a chase of 157 runs.

Image: SachinTendulkar/Insta/IPL/BCCI