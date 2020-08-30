'Our Aai's 83rd': Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Mother Rajni's Birthday In Quarantine

Sachin Tendulkar's mother and one of his pillars of strength Rajni Tendulkar turned 83 on Saturday. Sachin made sure that the occasion was celebrated by all members of the Tendulkar family despite being quarantined due to the ongoing global pandemic and here is how the batting maestro made his mother's birthday memorable.

'Our Aai's 83rd birthday': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to social media, the Master Blaster had posted a couple of images. In the first image, he can be seen giving a piece of cake to his mother and in the other one, the entire Tendulkar family i.e. the Little Master's elder siblings are seen interacting with Sachin and their mother on the video call. The cricket legend captioned the image as 'Had a fun evening celebrating our Aai's 83rd birthday with all my brothers & sisters who joined us over a video call'.

Sachin's heartwarming tribute to his mother post-retirement

Tendulkar had a thanksgiving note in his hand after he had called it a day from the gentleman's game in November 2013 and his mother Rajni Tendulkar was one of the first persons who he remembered.