'Our Aai's 83rd': Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Mother Rajni's Birthday In Quarantine

Sachin Tendulkar's mother and one of his pillars of strength Rajni Tendulkar turned 83 on Saturday. Sachin made sure that the occasion was celebrated by all members of the Tendulkar family despite being quarantined due to the ongoing global pandemic and here is how the batting maestro made his mother's birthday memorable.
Taking to social media, the Master Blaster had posted a couple of images. In the first image, he can be seen giving a piece of cake to his mother and in the other one, the entire Tendulkar family i.e. the Little Master's elder siblings are seen interacting with Sachin and their mother on the video call. The cricket legend captioned the image as 'Had a fun evening celebrating our Aai's 83rd birthday with all my brothers & sisters who joined us over a video call'.
Tendulkar had a thanksgiving note in his hand after he had called it a day from the gentleman's game in November 2013 and his mother Rajni Tendulkar was one of the first persons who he remembered.
"My mother, I don't know how she dealt with such a naughty child like me. I was not easy to manage. She must be extremely patient. For a mother, the most important thing is that her child remains safe and healthy and fit. That was what she was most bothered and worried about. She took care of me for the last 24 years that I have played for India, but even before that, she started praying for me the day I started playing cricket. She just prayed and prayed and I think her prayers and blessings have given me the strength to go out and perform, so a big thank you to my mother for all the sacrifices", said the legendary cricketer during his retirement speech at the Wankhede Stadium after he had played his 200th Test match at the venue.