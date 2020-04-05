Sachin Tendulkar Shares His Reasons As He Counts Down To PM Modi's '9pm-9 Mins' Covid Call

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar urged one and all for their active participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 mins-9 pm' appeal and unite on the occasion to show solidarity with the COVID warriors of the nation. The nation is currently under a 21-day lockdown which was imposed by PM Modi from the midnight of Wednesday, March 25 in order to fight the global pandemic.

'Choose your reason tonight': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sachin reminded the people of India that there are only four hours left for PM Modi's 9 PM 9 Minutes after which the Master Blaster added that he is lighting a Diya to salute the commitment of lakhs of 'Sanitation Warriors' who continue to keep our surroundings clean and at the same time are also putting their lives at risk to keep us safe.

The Little Master concluded by asking all the Indians to choose their reasons and also urging them to unite as well.

4 hours to go for #9pm9minute. I’m lighting a Diya 🪔 to salute the commitment of lakhs of #SanitationWarriors. They continue to keep our surroundings clean, putting their lives at risk to keep us safe.

India, choose your reason tonight but let’s unite. @narendramodi @PMOIndia — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 5, 2020

PM Modi's appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights". In his appeal, PM Modi reminded people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets.

