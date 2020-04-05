The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Harbhajan Fires '3 Or 4?' Optical Illusion; 'Sehwag doesn't Want To Run 3,' Comes Answer

Cricket News

Veteran off-spinner & 2011 World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh had posted a tricky question on social media and asked some of his near ones to answer the same

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harbhajan

Harbhajan Singh is trying his best to keep himself engaged during the 21-day lockdown that has been imposed in order to fight the deadly COVID-19 that has made a tremendous impact all over the world. Amid all this, Bhajji has come forward with something very unique and has also asked his current as well as former Indian team-mates to guess the same.

READ: Strauss admits poor handling of KP saga but maintains IPL can't gain precedence over Test

 'Any guess guys ??': Harbhajan Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the veteran off-spinner had posted a caricature of two people having an argument over the number of logs that have been placed there. Even though four logs have been placed, one of them is claiming that there are only three while the other person is sticking to the exact figure.

The offie tagged Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, former Test specialist VVS Laxman, anchor/presenter Jatin Sapru, veteran pacer, Zaheer Khan, 2011 World Cup Player of the Tournament  Yuvraj Singh, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, ex-vice-captain Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan's better half Geeta Basra and 2011 World Cup final hero Gautam Gambhir and asked them all to guess the same.

 

Harbhajan Singh 

 

Meanwhile, even the fans showed up to answer the question and there were a couple of them who had also trolled the 2011 World Cup winner for having contributed to Shahid Afridi's charity along with Yuvraj Singh.

Harbhajan was all set to play IPL 2020 for Chennai Super Kings which was originally supposed to get underway on March 29 but has been tentatively postponed to April 15 due to COVID-19 fear. 

READ: Rohit Sharma urges India to 'light to fight' COVID-19, calls it a must-win test

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

As per reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their part in IPL 2020. 

However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums. 

READ: He reminded me of Inzamam in his early days: Yuvraj recalls Rohit's first impression

READ: Virat Kohli fired up! Bellows 'Team India - IGNITE' call for 9-mins of light versus COVID

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
SEX WORKERS SEEK GOVT'S AID
safety
UNIQUE TECHNIQUE TO STAY SAFE
Sudarsan Pattnaik
SUDARHAN PATNAIK ON PM'S APPEAL
Rohit Sharma
ROHIT URGES INDIA TO UNITE
Nizamuddin
HIMACHAL DGP WARNS MARKAZ ATTENDEES
COVID-19: CRPF band spreads awareness through song, croon 'corona ko harana hai', watch
CRPF'S SPECIAL COVID-19 SONG