Harbhajan Fires '3 Or 4?' Optical Illusion; 'Sehwag doesn't Want To Run 3,' Comes Answer

Harbhajan Singh is trying his best to keep himself engaged during the 21-day lockdown that has been imposed in order to fight the deadly COVID-19 that has made a tremendous impact all over the world. Amid all this, Bhajji has come forward with something very unique and has also asked his current as well as former Indian team-mates to guess the same.

READ: Strauss admits poor handling of KP saga but maintains IPL can't gain precedence over Test

'Any guess guys ??': Harbhajan Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the veteran off-spinner had posted a caricature of two people having an argument over the number of logs that have been placed there. Even though four logs have been placed, one of them is claiming that there are only three while the other person is sticking to the exact figure.

The offie tagged Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, former Test specialist VVS Laxman, anchor/presenter Jatin Sapru, veteran pacer, Zaheer Khan, 2011 World Cup Player of the Tournament Yuvraj Singh, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, ex-vice-captain Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan's better half Geeta Basra and 2011 World Cup final hero Gautam Gambhir and asked them all to guess the same.

Harbhajan Singh

Meanwhile, even the fans showed up to answer the question and there were a couple of them who had also trolled the 2011 World Cup winner for having contributed to Shahid Afridi's charity along with Yuvraj Singh.

Ask Afridi !! — Ajay Bahl (@ajaybahl161261) April 4, 2020

He will say 1 or 2...@SAfridiOfficial has the habit of always saying it less than actual...😂 — Ankith Aacha (@anky112) April 4, 2020

Don’t ask Sehwag. He’ll say 4, he cannot run — Viran (@viran23) April 4, 2020

Difficult question... I think 3 — Zamil laskar (@laskar_zamil) April 4, 2020

Harbhajan was all set to play IPL 2020 for Chennai Super Kings which was originally supposed to get underway on March 29 but has been tentatively postponed to April 15 due to COVID-19 fear.

READ: Rohit Sharma urges India to 'light to fight' COVID-19, calls it a must-win test

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

As per reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their part in IPL 2020.

However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

READ: He reminded me of Inzamam in his early days: Yuvraj recalls Rohit's first impression

READ: Virat Kohli fired up! Bellows 'Team India - IGNITE' call for 9-mins of light versus COVID