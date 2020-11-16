Sachin Tendulkar Expresses Gratitude To Brian Lara & WICB For Precious Farewell Gift

Sachin Tendulkar came forward and thanked one of his on-field arch-nemesis as well as a good friend of it Brian Lara, the West Indian players who had featured in his 200th Test match, and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) for presenting him with a beautiful gift exactly on this day seven years ago after the cricket legend had bid adieu to international cricket.

'Will always be grateful': Sachin Tendulkar

It so happened that the Master Blaster had posted a video where he can be seen showing a steel drum to the viewers that was presented to him as a farewell gift by the visiting team i.e. the Windies. The drum which Tendulkar is showing might be 'Steelpan' which is a musical instrument originating from Trinidad and Tobago.



"Exactly seven years ago on this very day, I was presented this beautiful steel drum by the West Indies Cricket Board, the entire team and my dear friend Brian Lara. To me, this represents love & respect that you have for me and I reciprocate 'Thank you so very much for this special gift' ", the Little Master had said in the video. The video concludes with the 2011 World Cup winner playing the musical instrument.

#OnThisDay 7️⃣ years ago @windiescricket and my friends @BrianLara & @henrygayle presented me with this beautiful steel drum.🥁



I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their love and respect.



Thank you once again. 🙏🏼♥️@BCCI pic.twitter.com/JtpZB8XV1Z — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 16, 2020

The Last Hurrah & Thanksgiving

Sachin Tendulkar's memorable career came to an end in his own backyard, Wankhede Stadium which also happened to be his 200th Test match. In his final Test match, Sachin Tendulkar fell agonizingly short of what would have been a well-deserved century. He was dismissed for 74 by Darren Sammy off Narsingh Deonarine and there was pin-drop silence on the ground as the crowd had probably sensed that the Master Blaster would be seen on the ground for one final time. That is exactly what had happened as India did not have to bat again after they had posted a mammoth total of 495 in the first innings which proved to be more than enough as West Indies failed to offer any resistance and India registered a comprehensive win by an innings and 126 runs.

After the game, Tendulkar had a thanksgiving note in his hand and he went on to thank everyone including his fans and well-wishers for being a part of his incredible journey.

'My life has been between 22 yards for 24 years and it's hard to believe my wonderful journey is coming to an end.''

''My cricket career started when I was 11. The turning point of my career was when my brother Ajit took me to Achrekar sir and that is the best thing to have happened to me.'' ''My mother started praying for me the day I started playing cricket. I think those prayers and blessings gave me strength.'' ''I would like to thank the most important person in my life, who I have missed since 1999 when he passed away - my father. Without his guidance, I wouldn't be standing in front of you.'' '' My team-mates are like my family away from home. I have had some wonderful times with them. It is going to be difficult to not be part of the dressing room, sharing those special moments.'' ''I want to thank my fans from the bottom of my heart. 'Sachin, Sachin' will reverberate in my ears till I stop breathing.''



