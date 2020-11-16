Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Said Sayonara To The 22 Yards On This Very Day In 2013

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the best batsman in world cricket as he holds numerous records in the gentleman's game. He started his cricketing career at the tender age of 16 back in 1989 when India had toured Pakistan. At such a young age, Sachin had to face the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis. To date, the Master Blaster holds the most number of centuries in both Tests and One Day Internationals and at the same time, he remains the top-run getter in both the formats as well.

However, what really stood out in his first-ever international series was that he had ended up winning everyone's respect due to his 'Never-Say-Die' spirit. It so happened that the Master Blaster was hit on the nose by a vicious bouncer from Waqar Younis during the Sialkot Test match that was played on a green-top wicket and even though he was bleeding profusely, he refused to walk back for treatment and showed great determination by saying 'Main Khelega'.

Meanwhile, it was on this very day in 2013 that he bid adieu to what he loved doing the most.

The Last Hurrah & Thanksgiving

The cricket legend's memorable career came to an end in his own backyard, Wankhede Stadium which also happened to be his 200th Test match. In his final Test match, Sachin Tendulkar fell agonizingly short of what would have been a well-deserved century. He was dismissed for 74 by Darren Sammy off Narsingh Deonarine and there was pin-drop silence on the ground as the crowd had probably sensed that the Master Blaster would be seen on the ground for one final time. That is exactly what had happened as India did not have to bat again after they had posted a mammoth total of 495 in the first innings which proved to be more than enough as West Indies failed to offer any resistance and India registered a comprehensive win by an innings and 126 runs.

After the game, Tendulkar had a thanksgiving note in his hand and he went on to thank everyone including his fans and well-wishers for being a part of his incredible journey.

'My life has been between 22 yards for 24 years and it's hard to believe my wonderful journey is coming to an end.'' ''My cricket career started when I was 11. The turning point of my career was when my brother Ajit took me to Achrekar sir and that is the best thing to have happened to me.'' ''My mother started praying for me the day I started playing cricket. I think those prayers and blessings gave me strength.'' ''I would like to thank the most important person in my life, who I have missed since 1999 when he passed away - my father. Without his guidance, I wouldn't be standing in front of you.'' '' My team-mates are like my family away from home. I have had some wonderful times with them. It is going to be difficult to not be part of the dressing room, sharing those special moments.'' ''I want to thank my fans from the bottom of my heart. 'Sachin, Sachin' will reverberate in my ears till I stop breathing.''

At the same time, the batting maestro also gave special mention to his family members as well.

"My mother, I don't know how she dealt with such a naughty child like me. I was not easy to manage. She must be extremely patient. For a mother, the most important thing is that her child remains safe and healthy, and fit. That was what she was most bothered and worried about. She took care of me for the last 24 years that I have played for India, but even before that, she started praying for me the day I started playing cricket. She just prayed and prayed and I think her prayers and blessings have given me the strength to go out and perform, so a big thank you to my mother for all the sacrifices".

"The two precious diamonds of my life, Sara and Arjun. They have already grown up. My daughter is 16, my son is 14. Time has flown by. I wanted to spend so much time with them on special occasions like their birthdays, their annual days, their sports day, going on holidays, whatever. I have missed out on all those things. Thanks for your understanding. Both of you have been so, so special to me you cannot imagine. I promise you for 14 and 16 years I have not spent enough time with both of you, but the next 16 years or even beyond that, everything is for you".

