Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Gets A Heartfelt Tribute From BCCI On 47th Birthday, Watch

Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on Friday, April 24 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was one of the earliest to wish the legendary batsman. Tendulkar represented India at International cricket for more than two decades and scored more than 100 centuries in the course of his illustrated career. 

BCCI wishes Tendulkar

In the tweet, BCCI posted a video of Tendulkar's knock against England in Chennai back in 2008, which was played soon after the tragic Mumbai terror attack. Tendulkar scored a century in the match and dedicated it to the victims of the attack.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Master Blaster will not be celebrating his birthday this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tendulkar's decision comes as a mark of respect for the frontline workers leading India's fight against COVID-19.

"Sachin has decided that this is not the time for celebrations. He feels that this is the best tribute he can pay to all the doctors, nurses, para-medics, policemen, defence personnel, who are at the frontline," a source close to the player told PTI on Wednesday.

Cricket fans were quick to wish the 2011 World Cup winner on Twitter, take a look at some of the messages here:

