Gautam Gambhir Hails Volunteers In Post Of Gratitude For COVID-19 Relief Efforts In Delhi

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was arguably one of the national side's most dependable opening batsmen of all time, who always stood up for India in the time of need. The 2-time World Cup winner is seen similarly being relied on by the country as a politician with the ruling party, BJP while also running the Gautam Gambhir Foundation. On Thursday, Gambhir rook to social media to share details about his most recent donations.

Gautam Gambhir donation: Here are the details about Gautam Gambhir's relief efforts

Through the Gautam Gambhir Foundation and his own initiatives, Gautam Gambhir has been very active in trying to help the needy during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. In a tweet on Thursday, a lot of Gautam Gambhir donation details towards the lockdown relief efforts during the ongoing pandemic, were revealed by the Member of Parliament himself.

I bow down to my volunteers for risking their lives in last 30 days. Together we have distributed:



Ration kits & meals to 10,000 every day

90,000 baby food kits

15,000 N95 Masks

4200 PPE Kits

2000 Bedding kits to Shelter Homes



We will keep moving!🇮🇳@ggf_india @BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/USMNhxeGyZ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 23, 2020

Gautam Gambhir donation: Fans praise the former cricketer

Here is how Gambhir's Twitter followers reacted to the Gautam Gambhir donation.

Gambhir u are both good At cricket and good at doing ur job as MP — Virat Kohli 18 $🏟️🏟️🏟️ (@SanjayS81781941) April 23, 2020

We believe in your idea of India sir❤️

Keep up the good work — Randip Singh (@randipsngh) April 23, 2020

You were a great captain 3 years back.



You're a great leader now as well. — Yash Agarwalla (@Yashagarwalla) April 23, 2020

According to kreedon.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at ₹145 crore (though unverified). On the other hand, the Gautam Gambhir salary figure at present stands at ₹95,000 per month (split across being a Member of Parliament and the head of his constituency in East Delhi). Here is another one of Gambhir's donation tweets.

