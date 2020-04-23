Gautam Gambhir Hails Volunteers In Post Of Gratitude For COVID-19 Relief Efforts In Delhi

Quick links:
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was arguably one of the national side's most dependable opening batsmen of all time, who always stood up for India in the time of need. The 2-time World Cup winner is seen similarly being relied on by the country as a politician with the ruling party, BJP while also running the Gautam Gambhir Foundation. On Thursday, Gambhir rook to social media to share details about his most recent donations.
Through the Gautam Gambhir Foundation and his own initiatives, Gautam Gambhir has been very active in trying to help the needy during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. In a tweet on Thursday, a lot of Gautam Gambhir donation details towards the lockdown relief efforts during the ongoing pandemic, were revealed by the Member of Parliament himself.
I bow down to my volunteers for risking their lives in last 30 days. Together we have distributed:— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 23, 2020
Ration kits & meals to 10,000 every day
90,000 baby food kits
15,000 N95 Masks
4200 PPE Kits
2000 Bedding kits to Shelter Homes
We will keep moving!🇮🇳@ggf_india @BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/USMNhxeGyZ
Here is how Gambhir's Twitter followers reacted to the Gautam Gambhir donation.
Gambhir u are both good At cricket and good at doing ur job as MP— Virat Kohli 18 $🏟️🏟️🏟️ (@SanjayS81781941) April 23, 2020
We believe in your idea of India sir❤️— Randip Singh (@randipsngh) April 23, 2020
Keep up the good work
You were a great captain 3 years back.— Yash Agarwalla (@Yashagarwalla) April 23, 2020
You're a great leader now as well.
According to kreedon.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at ₹145 crore (though unverified). On the other hand, the Gautam Gambhir salary figure at present stands at ₹95,000 per month (split across being a Member of Parliament and the head of his constituency in East Delhi). Here is another one of Gambhir's donation tweets.
बिना हथियार जंग नहीं जीती जाती!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 23, 2020
Corona के इलाज और उपकरणों में कोई कमी ना हो इसलिए चाहता हूँ कि अस्पतालों को मेरे सांसद फण्ड से 50 लाख दिए जाएँ. @ArvindKejriwal
घर के अंदर रहें, सावधानी और सफ़ाई रखें और
सरकार का साथ दें. @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/jS415AoTlo
