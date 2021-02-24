Sachin Tendulkar Gets Nostalgic As Ishant Sharma Makes His 100th Test Appearance

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has lauded veteran pacer Ishant Sharma as the latter touched a significant milestone during the ongoing third Test match between India and England at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad where the 32-year-old took the field in his 100th Test match.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster wrote that playing 100 Tests is a great landmark for any cricketer, especially a fast bowler. Recalling Ishant's entire cricketing career i.e. dating back to his younger days, the Little Master mentioned that he has seen the lanky fast bowler play from his U-19 days and had also got the chance of playing alongside him on his Test debut (in Dhaka against Bangladesh back in May 2007).

The batting maestro then went on to say that he is proud of Team India's frontline Test speedster and his service to the national team. The 2011 World Cup winner urged the Delhi cricketer to serve in the best possible manner and concluded by congratulating him.

Playing 100 Tests is a great landmark for any cricketer, especially a fast bowler. Have seen you play from your U-19 days & played alongside you in your 1st Test. Proud of you & your service to #TeamIndia.



Continue to serve in the best possible manner. Congrats @ImIshant! pic.twitter.com/onBVpgoRLr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2021

Ishant Sharma's illustrious Test career

The tall fast bowler broke onto the scene in 2007, and since then has had several phases in his cricketing career. He made a mark with his exceptional performance in his first-ever tour of Australia, and his duels with star batter Ricky Ponting brought him into the big league. However, his career was marred with injuries as well as form slumps. But the veteran kept coming back and ended up becoming a mainstay in the Indian Test side.

Ahead of the ongoing contest, Sharma already has 302 wickets in 99 Test matches. He is also only the third Indian pace bowler to enter the 300-wicket club. The Delhi-based bowler also has eleven five-wicket hauls in the format. It is worth mentioning that the cricketer also is considered a handy lower-order batsman. He has also been utilized as a night-watchman on multiple occasions, and at the same time, also has a half-century to his name.

