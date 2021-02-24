IND Vs ENG Live: Hardik Pandya Snubbed From Playing XI In Home Test, Fans Explode Online

The India vs England 3rd Test has gotten underway at the newly revamped Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having won the toss, England captain Joe Root decided to bat first. While England made four changes to their playing XI from the second Test, India also made a couple of changes.

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi Stadium just one of Sardar Patel Sports Enclave's features; Here's the plan

Fans disappointed with exclusion of Hardik Pandya from India's playing XI

Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar came in for Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav respectively, which surprised many. Considering the fact that this is a pink-ball Test, it was expected that Hardik Pandya would find a place in the playing XI and play the role of the third speedster. However, the Indian team management baffled everyone and went ahead with two pacers and three spinners.

Team News:



2⃣ changes for #TeamIndia as @Jaspritbumrah93 & @Sundarwashi5 named in the playing XI.



4⃣ changes for England as James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Zak Crawley & Jonny Bairstow picked in the team.@Paytm #INDvENG



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/9HjQB6TZyX pic.twitter.com/Z2KEKP6Oux — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2021

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG live: Jonny Bairstow flops on return, Axar Patel sends him packing off 1st ball

Twitter was abuzz after India's playing XI for the third Test was announced. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed their disappointment at the exclusion of local lad Hardik Pandya from the side. A certain section of fans also slammed Indian captain Virat Kohli, calling his selection tactics bizarre. Here's how fans reacted to Hardik Pandya's exclusion from the third Test.

Bad captaincy:



- Only 2 fast bowlers

- dropped kuldeep and not using kuldeep/Sundar properly

- Hardik Pandya missing

- Not backing players.



Add more — Abhijeet (@KING__Ro45) February 24, 2021

I would have loved to see Hardik Pandya in place of Washington Sundar for this match. Additional seam bowling option with a destructive bat #INDvENG #INDvsENG — Sayantan Jana (@SJanaQA) February 24, 2021

If Hardik Pandya is fit even to bowl 10-12 overs in an innings. He has to play!

Rohit

Gill

Pujara

Kohli

Rahane

Pant

Pandya

Ashwin

Axar

Ishant

Bumrah



What a line up this would be 🤩 #INDvENG #PinkBallTest #MoteraCricketStadium — Yash Thakur (@YashThakurYT) February 24, 2021

On early evidence, India should have gone in with Hardik Pandya instead of Washington Sundar; for the 5th bowler/ batting all-rounder slot.



This doesn't look like a 3 spinners wicket! — Bubba Gump Shrimp Company (@wildcardgyan) February 24, 2021

#AskTheExpert

why not Hardik pandya in as third seamer — Davinder singh (@Davinde27662449) February 24, 2021

Why ? so we are going with 3 spinners when clearly it didnt work in first two tests ? Why not Pandya — Cry More (@ISaidCryMore) February 24, 2021

Hardik pandya was a great option with ball and bat both — Devansh Srivastava (@devanshsrivast7) February 24, 2021

ALSO READ | Ahead of his 100th Test, Ishant Sharma prioritises 'winning' over personal milestones

IND vs ENG live score update

Three wickets (Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root) in the first session have brought Ben Stokes to the crease who now has a massive task to build a partnership with Zak Crawley. Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and R Ashwin bagged one wicket apiece for India. The hosts will look to capitalize on the solid start they have got and make early inroads after three quick wickets. At the time of publishing this article, England's scoreboard read 81/4 after 27 overs at the Tea break with Crawley dismissed on 53.

India vs England 3rd Test live streaming details

The India vs England 3rd Test is being broadcasted live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The India vs England live streaming for the entire series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and England Cricket.

ALSO READ | Ishant Sharma equates World Test Championship to World Cup ahead of Motera Test

SOURCE: HARDIK PANDYA INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.