Sachin Tendulkar Gets Stumped For The First And Last Time In Test Cricket; Watch Video

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is arguably one of the best cricketers to have graced the cricketing field. The 'Master Blaster' is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. The 47-year-old has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career.

Virender Sehwag takes blame for Sachin Tendulkar's only stumping dismissal in Tests

Sachin Tendulkar was extremely sound with his technique which is why deceiving him was no mean task. The legendary batsman was stumped only once in his 200-match Test career. It happened in 2001, during the third Test of India-England series at Bengaluru. Sachin Tendulkar was batting on 90 and was struggling a little against the spinners since England captain Nasser Hussain cleverly made his lead spinner Ashley Giles bowl on the leg stump continuously to Tendulkar, who would be forced to play the ball on the leg side, which was packed with fielders.

After patiently negotiating with Giles for a period, suddenly the 'God of Cricket' decided to step down to a flighted delivery bowled by Ashley Giles. However, Ashley Giles' ball turned a great deal as Sachin Tendulkar missed it only to be stumped by gloveman James Foster. Ashley Giles's stunning delivery sent England into jubilation as a dejected Tendulkar took a long walk back to the pavilion. The match ended in a draw, and India won the three-match series 1-0, thanks to a 10-wicket win in the first Test at Mohali.

Hang on, you mean like when the great Sachin tried to do exactly that against the same bowler?? https://t.co/s7QXaWQQY7 pic.twitter.com/SKm6U9nqLh — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) August 12, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar's long time opening partner Virender Sehwag shed some light on that incident during an interview with Aaj Tak. Virender Sehwag revealed the fascinating incident of how Tendulkar got stumped and the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' also took the blame for the former Mumbai batsman's dismissal. Virender Sehwag advised Tendulkar to step out and play fearlessly. The commentator in the match, David Gower rightly predicted the dashing Delhi batsman's influence in the Little Master getting stumped.

Virender Sehwag said that he was stepping out and easily hitting his shots while Tendulkar was mostly padding. Viru further said that there is no spin, so he could play more aggressively. He revealed that it took him 2-3 overs to convince Tendulkar to do so. Virender Sehwag stated that the only ball that turned was the one on which he stepped out of the crease and was stumped.

Sehwag revealed that he did not go back to the dressing room that day at the tea break but sat in umpires’ room. Virender Sehwag was later summoned by Tendulkar who told the Delhi batsman that only once in his career he had got out stumped in Test cricket and that’s because of him. Sehwag also claimed on a What the Duck episode with Tendulkar that ex-India captain Anil Kumble missed out on his second Test century in Australia in 2008 after listening to his advice of going after a spinner as the ball wasn't turning much. Kumble was dismissed on 88 in the Adelaide Test, which ended in a draw eventually on a good batting track.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries and stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count in his international career is something one can only dream of. Sachin Tendulkar scored 100 centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also include his 49 tons in ODIs. The combined tally of Sachin Tendulkar centuries keeps him 29 ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) and 30 tons ahead of Indian captain Virat Kohli (70). Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ ROBELINDA2