Sachin Tendulkar Gives His Verdict On 'Shabaash Mithu' Trailer Based On Mithali Raj's Life

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to his official social media account on Monday to comment on the Shabaash Mithu trailer that has been released. The latest documentary film captures the life of legendary Indian captain Mithali Raj, who took women's cricket to new heights, inspiring millions of youngsters along the way.

'Looking forward to watching this movie': Sachin Tendulkar on 'Shabaash Mithu'

Taking to his official Twitter account on June 20, Sachin Tendulkar believes that the 'Shabaash Mithu' trailer is heartwarming and that he is looking forward to watching the film. The 49-year-old explained how the Indian cricketing legend has inspired "millions to dream and follow their passion."

The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heartwarming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie.



Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu will bring the story of Mithali in her upcoming biopic that will mark its theatrical debut on July 15. The movie will see Taapsee step into the shoes of the former women's captain and showcase her inspiring journey from a young girl to becoming one of the biggest names in cricketing history.

Mithali Raj on her decision to retire

While speaking in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV after announcing her decision to hang up her boots, Mithali Raj said, "I think, right now after my retirement, I have been mentioning that life has been on a fast track for all these years. Now, I have got a lot of time to do a few other things, that I couldn't in all these years. And I don’t have to plan a week or a day or the next tournament because obviously, I have taken retirement. But, I guess my training continues in terms of the fitness and physical activities that I have been doing for all these years. So, in that sense, it has not changed much."

In her illustrious 23-year career that began in 1999 as a teenager, Mithali has smacked a staggering 7,805 runs after just 232 ODIs at an outstanding average of 50.7. She has also played 12 Tests for India, where she has scored 699 runs that include a century and four fifties. Moreover, she has also played 89 T20Is and scored 2,364 runs at a decent average of 37.5.