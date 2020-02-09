Sachin Tendulkar Bats After Five-and-a-half Years As Ellyse Perry Bowls To Him

Sachin Tendulkar was seen in his batting avatar during the Bushfire Bash charity game at the Big Appeal double-header at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday. What delighted one all was that the Master Blaster was seen batting after five-and-a-half years. The bowler who bowled to him was star Australian women's team all-rounder and world champion Ellyse Perry.

Sachin bats after more than half a decade

Tendulkar faced Ellyse Perry much to the ecstasy of the crowd, viewers and also the commentators. He got a huge round of applause from one and all when he had come out to bat.

''Five-and-a-half-years since the great man has had a hit out in the middle and he is facing Perry steaming in. And he just works it off the hip nicely. Oh, God! (due to a misfield at fine-leg) and it's through the gap and Tendulkar is away with the boundary'', said the commentators on air.

The video was also posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Ellyse Perry bowls 🏏 Sachin Tendulkar bats



This is what dreams are made of 🤩pic.twitter.com/WksKd50ks1 — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2020

Even the fans could not help but shower praises on the batting maestro for having come out of retirement. Here are some of the responses.

Still looking for it.. dude, that flick off the hip! He's still got it 😍😍 — Dinesh Bijoor (@din23bizz) February 9, 2020

Nothing has changed @sachin_rt and his elegance while batting is same over the year #godofcricket for a reason 🙌 — abhishek wasave (@abhiwasave) February 9, 2020

Watching Sachin Bat After So Many Years 😍!

Just Love It 😊!@EllysePerry @sachin_rt 👏 — Tarun Jain (@tarunj096) February 9, 2020

This boundary only made my day🤩..It's really great to see him on the field again.. #SachinTendulkar ..#Sachin #BushfireCricketBash — Shree_kadatoka (@ganubhat98) February 9, 2020

Tendulkar was earlier seen having a discussion with one of his good friends Ricky Ponting, who is one of his good friends and a long-time rival on the field.

Tendulkar accepts Perry's challenge

In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of the Australian Women's Cricket Team, Ellyse Perry can be heard greeting the Master Blaster and urging him to come out to out of retirement for just one over which will be bowled by her. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar also gave a positive response to Ellyse Perry's challenge. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Little Master wrote that he would definitely love to go out there and bat for an over much the advice of his doctor due to a shoulder injury.