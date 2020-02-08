Sachin Tendulkar To Make A Cameo At The Bushfire Bash Charity Game, To Face Ellyse Perry

Sachin Tendulkar is all set to take part in the Bushfire Bash charity game as the coach at the Big Appeal double-header at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday. The team will be captained by former Australian World Cup-winning skipper and one of Sachin's oldest rivals Ricky Ponting. Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Tendulkar will come out of retirement to face the Australian women's team all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

Tendulkar accepts Perry's challenge

In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of the Australian Women's Cricket Team, Ellyse Perry can be heard greeting the Master Blaster and urging him to come out to out of retirement for just one over which will be bowled by her.

Not our day today, but we're gearing up for a huge day tomorrow with the Bushfire Cricket Bash straight after our must-win match against England!@sachin_rt, keen for a hit in the middle to rustle up a few more $ for bushfire affected communities? 👉 https://t.co/aKGDE5AH4f pic.twitter.com/RtAxyot7ow — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) February 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar also gave a positive response to Ellyse Perry's challenge. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Little Master wrote that he would definitely love to go out there and bat for an over much the advice of his doctor due to a shoulder injury.

Sounds great Ellyse. I would love to go out there & bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury).

Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, & to get me out there in the middle.



You can get involved & donate now on https://t.co/IObcYarxKr https://t.co/gl3IVirCBY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 8, 2020

'I would pick Virat'

Speaking to media persons ahead of the Bushfire relief game on Sunday, Tendulkar said, "I think I'd leave Steve Smith to be in the other side. Virat has been my friend. I would pick Virat. I basically don't like getting into comparisons, people have tried comparing me with a number of guys and I've said, 'just leave us alone,' and that's what I maintain. Let's not get into comparisons and enjoy what both those individuals are doing. They are entertaining the entire cricketing world. It's a joy to watch them but when it comes to picking someone I think let an Indian pick and Indian guy."

