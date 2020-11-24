Sachin Tendulkar Has Inspirational Message For Suryakumar Yadav After Australia Tour Snub

Mumbai cricketer Suryakumar Yadav dazzled during his side’s triumphant run in the recently-concluded Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Despite an impressive outing with the bat (480 runs in 16 matches), the right-hander was excluded from India’s touring party for the upcoming series in Australia. Apparently, the 30-year-old received some words of encouragement from Mumbai and Team India legend Sachin Tendulkar, just a few days after his omission from India squad for Australia tour.

Suryakumar Yadav recalls text message he received from Sachin Tendulkar

During an interview with The Indian Express, Suryakumar Yadav revealed an inspirational and poetic message he received from former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar. The message in contention was also the advice received by the ‘Master Blaster’ from his late coach Ramakant Achrekar. Suryakumar Yadav said that Sachin Tendulkar encouraged him to keep pursuing the game with a moving message that reads: “If you are honest and sincere to the game, the game will look after you”.

Yadav revealed that the 200-Test veteran also told him that his dream of playing for India is “around the corner” and his latest omission might very well be his “final hurdle”.

The attacking right-handed batsman stated that while he was nursing the disappointment of his latest snub during Mumbai’s Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign, his inner demons completely vanished after receiving Sachin Tendulkar’s message. He said Tendulkar made me realise with one single message that “This is how it should be”. Suryakumar Yadav added that he has been fair to cricket and expressed hope that the game will also be fair to him someday.

India vs Australia 2020 series: The road ahead

The Indian team, including skipper Virat Kohli, arrived at Sydney on November 12, i.e. immediately after the conclusion of Dream11 IPL 2020 season. The ‘Men in Blue’ are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches from November 27 to January 19 next year. The first of the three ODIs will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground this Friday.

