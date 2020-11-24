Sachin Tendulkar Has Masterful Tip For Indian Pacers On Overcoming Steve Smith Threat

The India vs Australia 2020 tour is set to get underway on November 27 in Adelaide where the two sides will square off in the first of the three ODIs. The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series. However, Team India's real challenge will be the four-match Test series that will kick off on Thursday, December 17 in Adelaide.

The Indian team will gain immense confidence from the fact that they had beaten the Aussies 2-1 in their own backyard in the 2018 Test series. However, the presence of world No.1 Test batsman Steve Smith and an in-form Marnus Labuschagne in the upcoming series will pose a serious threat for the visitors. Smith, who was facing a ball-tampering ban during the series in 2018, will be raring to make a mark this time around.

Moreover, the former Australian captain's blistering form against India makes him one of the biggest obstacles for India. The right-hander loves batting against India and his stunning numbers are a testament to his prowess against the Men in Blue. Smith has played 10 Tests against India where he has scored 1,429 runs at a sensational average of 84.06 to go with seven hundreds and three fifties. Smith will be one of the most vital cogs of the Australian team and the Indian bowlers will have to ensure that the 31-year old is kept in check.

Meanwhile, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has given useful advice to Indian pacers to tackle Smith. While speaking to PTI, Tendulkar said that normally, a bowler in Test matches is asked bowl on and around off-stump or maybe fourth stump line. However, he added that for Smith, because he shuffles a lot, the line (of delivery) moves further away by four to five inches.

Tendulkar reckoned that the Indian pacers will have to bowl a slightly wider line and should aim between (imaginary) fourth and fifth stump for Smith to nick one. According to the Master Blaster, more than anything else, it’s just a mental adjustment of line. Tendulkar further stated that Smith had said he is ready for the short-pitched bowling as he is expecting bowlers to be aggressive upfront with him.

However, Tendulkar said that Smith needs to be tested on and around that off-stump channel. He advised the Indian bowlers to keep Smith on the back foot, which will force him to commit a mistake.

SOURCE: PTI

