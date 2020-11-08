Sachin Tendulkar Has Unique Birthday Wish For One Of His Arch-nemesis Brett Lee

Sachin Tendulkar came forward to wish one of his fierce rivals on the cricket field but a good friend of it- Brett Lee as he turned 44 on Sunday.

'Always been a joy to know'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the batting maestro came up with a special birthday wish for 'Binga'. He wrote that the pace icon was someone who bowled with lightning speed and never backed down from any challenge. Furthermore, the cricket legend went on to add that it has always been a joy to know the 2003 World Cup winner off the field.

Read the tweet here:

To the one who bowled with ⚡️ speed and never backed down from any challenge, but off the field has always been a joy to know.



Wishing my mate Brett Lee a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/SEs0vR1Ai5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 8, 2020

Tendulkar-Lee's cricketing rivalry

The rivalry between Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and bowling icon Brett Lee is one of the epic rivalries in the history of the game. Just like Sachin's rivalries with the likes of pace sensations Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Glenn McGrath, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. even the one against Lee is a part of the cricketing folklore.

Both have got each other's numbers on the cricket field. While Tendulkar has smashed Brett to all corners of the stadium, the latter has also dismissed the 'Master Blaster' on numerous occasions.

Surprisingly, the Master Blaster had hit an outstanding straight drive off a ferocious delivery bowled by the speedster at 152.5 km/hr. This had happened during a tri-series match in early 2008 between India and Australia that had also featured Sri Lanka. The Men In Blue made history as they won their first-ever tri-series on Australian soil by getting the better of the then mighty Aussies in the first two of the best of three finals.

READ: Sanjay Bangar Reveals Why Dhawan & Williamson Will Be Impact Players In Qualifier 2

Brett Lee holds the record of bowling second-fastest delivery in the game

Pace icon and one of Australia's key members of their 2003 World Cup triumph Brett Lee takes the second spot when it comes to having bowled the fastest delivery. He had clocked 161.1 kmph against West Indies at Brisbane in 2003.

The third, fourth & fifth spots have also been occupied by his countrymen as well.

Mitchell Starc who is known for his ability of bowling brilliant in-swinging yorkers also ended up bowling the fifth-fastest delivery in world cricket after having bowled that outstanding delivery against Ross Taylor during a 2015 Test match against New Zealand at the WACA, Perth.

The fourth position is occupied by the legendary Aussie pacer Jeff Thompson who had recorded 160.6 kmph against the then mighty West Indies at Perth in 1975. Ex-Australian pacer Shaun Tait takes the fourth spot. He had bowled his fastest delivery at 161.1 kmph against arch-rivals England.

'Rawalpindi Express' Shoaib Akhtar takes tops the list. The tearaway fast bowler had clocked 161.3 kmph during a 2003 World Cup group match against England.

READ: Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Devdutt Padikkal; Hints At National Call After IPL Heroics

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.