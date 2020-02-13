Sachin Tendulkar Reveals How The Indian Women's Team Have Created A Huge Impact

Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his good wishes to the Indian women's team ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this month. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had reached the semi-finals in the previous edition in 2018 before being eliminated by the eventual runners-up England.

'A huge impact': Sachin Tendulkar

Recently, the Master Blaster said that the Indian women's team have already made a huge impact.

"They have already had a huge impact, if you see even in 2017, I was watching the finals of the World Cup, which took place at Lords and India did well. We were in there till the end, just in the last I thought, that the momentum shifted. But from the impact point of view, they have had a massive impact and then there are young girls in India who are picking up a cricket bat or ball, they are being motivated by these players," Tendulkar said in a video posted by International Cricket Council.

"To have the T20 World Cup here in Australia and finals being played at the MCG, I'm looking forward to it as well and wishing all the best to all the teams, mostly India. I am sure it will produce some exciting cricket and the quality will be appreciated by everyone," he added.

Team India led by Mithali Raj had played some outstanding cricket in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 where they beat the best teams including the then defending champions Australia to reach the final. However, they fell agonizingly short against the hosts England in the summit clash while chasing a manageable total. Even though they did not win the cup, they ended up winning everyone's hearts.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

The seventh edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be played from February 21 to March 8, 2020. The final will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8 i.e. on International Women's Day. New Zealand will begin their campaign on February 22 against Sri Lanka at the WACA Ground in Perth.

Australia are the defending champions having won the tournament in 2018. They would kick off their campaign against India in the curtain-raiser.

