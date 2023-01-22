Sachin Tendulkar Or Virat Kohli? Australia's Test Skipper Picks His Favorite Cricketer

There have always been comparisons between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar as both the players have shattered records at their will. Recently Australian test captain Pat Cummins was also asked to give his opinion on the long standing debate between who is the better batter between Sachin and Virat.

Australian test captain Pat Cummins has now come up with his opinion. In a YouTube teaser of Amazon Prime Video Cummins said, “I think I have played Sachin only once in a T20 years ago. So I will say Virat".

Pat Cummins was having a chat with his fellow mate Usman Khawaja. Cummins asked Khawaja to rate the top 4 Indian batters on which Usman answered, “I would go Tendulkar, one. Dravid, the wall, two. Three, Dada. Ganguly , unfortunately, this hurts for me to say for Laxman too, I love watching Laxman bat, but lefties first".

Khawaja was also asked to pick two players whom he wants to represent Australia. Khawaja answered with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

Earlier this month Cummins had said that he wants everything at his 'disposal' for the 'big' series against India. Apart from frontline spinner Nathan Lyon, Cummins picked Ashton Agar and Travis Head as key cogs for Australia's bowling plans.

Australia to take on India from 9 feb

Australia is going to face India in India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy from 9th february. India have won the last 4 editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 2 at home and 2 in Australia.

Team India's last faceoff against Australia was at their home den where after being blown away for 36 in the second innings of the Adelaide test Team India won a historic test series in Australia by 2-1.

The most interesting part here was that every cricket expert had predicted that Team India was going to be whitewashed in Australia but the way they had shut everyone's mouth was absolutely exceptional.

The key thing here to notice is India were bundled for 36 in the first test in Adelaide. Also, team's captain Virat Kohli had also left the team after the first test. Team India also lost some of their key players due to injury. In the fourth test in Brisbane Team India had to make net bowler T Natarajan play in the playing 11. After Team India won the Brisbane test it was a statement to the whole world that Team India can win anywhere and in any situation.