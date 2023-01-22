'Mera Bhai Bada Aadmi': Old Video Of Virat Kohli Celebrating First Interview Wins Hearts

Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of cricket around the world. The 34-year-old continues to win hearts with his on-field heroics, smashing cricketing records with every big knock he plays. As Kohli continues to prepare for the biggest prize of ODI cricket, the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, an old video featuring the former Indian captain is going viral among fans on social media.

In a video shared by a fan account on Twitter, a young Virat Kohli can be seen celebrating his first interview with his friends. The Delhi-born cricketer jokes with his mates in the throwback clip. The Twitter user claimed that the footage was shot when Kohli returned after giving an interview for the first time.

“Bada aadmi ban gaya bhai"

In the video, one of Kohli’s friends can be saying, “Bada aadmi ban gaya bhai yaar apna” (He has become a big star now). Dil Jeet Liya Bhai” (You have won our heart brother)”. Kohli made his first-class debut in 2006 and went on to become a sensation. He led India to the U-19 World Cup victory in 2008 and made his senior team debut the same year.

Scene in room after Virat Kohli's first interview.

via Instagram



"mera bhai bada aadmi ban gaya😂" pic.twitter.com/d5D8DXJAT7 — Simmu✨ (@meownces) January 21, 2023

Virat Kohli's rise in Indian and world cricket

The right-handed batter made an instant impact and helped the Men In Blue lift the 2011 ODI World Cup, playing under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. He became Dhoni’s deputy across formats in a few years and was elevated to India’s Test captaincy position in 2014 after the legendary captain decided to hang his boots from red-ball cricket. He later took over the leadership duty in ODIs and T20Is in 2017.

Leading India, Kohli had a winning rate of 58.82% in Tests (68 games), 68.42% in ODIs (95 games), and 64.58% in T20Is (50 games). With the ODI World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held this year, Kohli seeks to lift the coveted trophy again in the India blues. Kohli now has 12,773 runs in ODIs and is the fifth-highest run scorer in the format. He is the second-highest century-getter in international cricket after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who hit 100 centuries in his playing career for India.