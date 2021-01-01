Home
Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Invaluable Lesson He Learned From The Year Gone By

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar sent his New Year wishes to one and all as he had a very important message to convey on his official Twitter handle.

Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket personalities across the globe greeted their fans on the first day of the new year i.e. 2021 and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar happened to be one of them. The batting maestro extended New Year's wishes to the fans and well-wishers and at the same time, also penned down the invaluable lesson that he learned from 2020.

'As we start afresh...': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Little Master wrote that as everyone in the world begins their new journey of life (start afresh), he is hoping for a safer and happier 2021 and then urged everyone to carry forward invaluable lessons from last year in order to be consciously grateful for things. The 2011 World Cup winner then urged one and all not to take mother nature for granted and at the same time, also requested all to value relationships and keep in touch with their loved ones. 

Apart from Sachin, even others from the cricketing fraternity also came forward to wish their fans and well-wishers on the occasion of New Year.

Australia's explosive opening batsman David Warner greeted his fans on New Year said that it was a "different one" for his family and all his kids were asleep. "This year has had its challenges for everyone, lots of downs more than ups that's for sure but we do know is that we will never give up. Keep looking forward, heads up, and let's make 2021 a better one," Warner wrote on Instagram.

READ: New Year Wishes: From Ronaldo To Sania Mirza, Sports Stars Ring In 2021, Mindful Of 2020

Former Indian vice-captain Virender Sehwag posted a photo of himself along with his better half Aarti and wrote, "May prosperity, strength and blessings galore in 2021."

READ: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spend New Year's Eve With Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to the micro-blogging site on Friday and shared some pictures from his cosy dinner with a few friends at home and joining him was team-mate as well as Hardik Pandya and his spouse Natasa Stankovic, along with some other friends. Twinning in shades of black, Virat wrote, "Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness, and good health. Stay safe!"

READ: Ricky Ponting Recalls How Brian Lara Made His Mind Games Look Ordinary During Test Match

 

