Sachin Tendulkar Presents 'Namo' Team India Jersey To Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi is currently visiting Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to establish a new stepping stone in the country's sporting sector. The Prime Minister of India will lay the foundation of the new Cricket ground in UP, which has been dubbed the Kashi Stadium. The Stadium will be of International standard and will feature state-of-the-art technology. Notable cricketing icons and legends have arrived for the special moment as PM Modi will lay the foundation stone in the ancient city of Varanasi

3 things you need to know

PM Modi lays the foundation of the kashi Stadium

The stadium will have a design inspored from Lord Shiva

Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Roger Binny, Ravi Shastri and more are also at the event

Sachin Tendulkar presents personalized Team India jersey to PM Modi

At the foundation ceremony, eminent sporting personalities like Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, BCCI secretary & ACC Chief Jay Shah, and more graced the city of Kashi for the big day. While on stage, the Master Blaster presented a personalized Team India jersey to PM Narendra Modi. The jersey is the new ODI World Cup with tri-colour stripes on the shoulders. It also had 'NAMO', and the number '1' written on the back.

#WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar with PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath at the event to mark the foundation stone laying of an international cricket stadium in Varanasi, UP pic.twitter.com/TjgIHNrelD — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

While addressing in his constituency, PM Modi said that the upcoming stadium would have a maximum capacity of 30,000 and would be handicap-friendly. He also mentioned that the design of the venue is inspired from and will be dedicated to Lord Shiva. PM Modi also announced the development of the Sports Centre and also congratulated the participants of the athletes in the Asian Games, which is set to begin today.