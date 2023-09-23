IND Vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav Finds ODI Redemption With Impressive Fifty Against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav has finally broken the shackles of disappointment in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), showing his mettle with an exceptional performance against Australia in Mohali on Friday, September 22. The stylish right-handed batter, renowned for his explosive batting in the T20Is, has often struggled to make a mark in ODIs.

Suryakumar Yadav silences his critics

After a series of underwhelming performances and questions regarding his place in the ODI squad, Suryakumar silenced his critics by scoring a well-crafted fifty off 49 balls. This innings marked his first half-century in ODIs since February 2022 and only the third in his ODI career.

Yadav's knock played a crucial role in India's pursuit of a challenging 277-run target after the team initially found themselves at 142/0 but then slipped to 185/4. He formed a vital 80-run partnership for the fifth wicket with skipper KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten at 58 off 63 balls.

What stood out in Yadav's innings was his maturity and control. Known for his aggressive style, he abstained from playing the sweep shot, which had previously led to his dismissals in the ODI format. Instead, he focused on playing straight drives, a technique he attributes to the "Chandu Pandit school of arts." His elegant strokes down the ground brought a sense of composure to his innings.

Suryakumar perplexed by his ODI struggles

Reflecting on his performance, Yadav admitted that he had been perplexed by his struggles in ODIs and realised he had been rushing his innings. He shared his insight, saying, "I was wondering what was happening. The color of the ball is the same. The teams are the same. The bowlers are the same. I think I was hurrying a bit. I thought, let's take a little more time, calm myself, take it slowly, and try to bat deep."

While he fell just short of taking India over the finish line, Yadav expressed his commitment to his new role as a finisher in the ODI team. In 28 ODIs, he has amassed 587 runs at an average of 25.52 and a strike rate of 100, hinting at his potential to make a significant impact in the format.

As Suryakumar Yadav continues to adapt and excel in ODIs, Indian cricket fans can look forward to more memorable performances from this talented batter at the World Cup.