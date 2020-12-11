Sachin Tendulkar Reveals He Was Pumped Up By This Famous Song During The 2004 SCG Test

Sachin Tendulkar has revealed that he had heard only one song throughout the five days of the fourth and final Test match against the then mighty Australians at the Sydney Cricket Ground during India's tour Down Under in 2003/04. Sachin, who had failed to score even a half-century in that series by then went on to score 241 in the New Year's Test of 2004.

The Master Blaster said that it was Canadian singer-guitarist Bryan Adams’ world-famous rock song 'Summer of 69' (1984) that had kept him charged up during that point in time.

'I put that song on loop': Sachin Tendulkar

“The song that I heard, I remember in 2004 in Sydney when I scored 241 not out, those five days I only heard one song – Bryan Adams’ Summer of 69,” Tendulkar said during a Q/A session on his YouTube Channel. “I put that song on loop. Whether we were traveling to the ground, in the dressing room, before I was walking out to bat, lunch time, tea time, after the match, going back to the hotel… five days it was only Summer of 69 and nothing else”, the Little Master added.

The Sydney Test 2004

Coming back to the Sydney Test, after Sachin's double-century it seemed that the knock would go on to be a match-winning knock and India also had the Aussies on the mat during their run chase in the second innings. However, the then skipper Steve Waugh who was on a swansong showed a great amount of grit and determination and made the Indian bowlers toil throughout the day. He scored a painstaking 80 which was good enough for the hosts as the match ended in a stalemate.

The four-match Test series was tied at 1-1 but India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after having beaten Australia 2-1 during their previous bilateral Test series in India in 2001.

