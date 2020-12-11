Virat Kohli Is 'a Proponent Of All-out Aggression', Says Former India Coach Greg Chappell

Former Indian head coach Greg Chappell has called Indian skipper Virat Kohli the "most Australian non-Australian" cricketer of all time and thanked the sport's "most important" figure for championing the cause of the Test format with his "all-out aggression".

Virat's aggressive intent on the 22 yards had become famous when he was first handed the Test captaincy during India's tour Down Under in the 2014/15 season, former pacer Mitchell Johnson who was in superb form back then tried to play mind games throughout that series but Kohli gave it back to him in style both verbally as well as by making his bat do the talking. He finished the series with 692 runs. However, India went on to lose the four-match series 2-0.

'Kohli is the most Australian non-Australian cricketer of all time': Greg Chappell

"Virat Kohli does not believe in passive resistance. He is a proponent of all-out aggression. His idea is to dominate the opposition", Chappell wrote in 'Sydney Morning Herald'. "Kohli is the most Australian non-Australian cricketer of all time. He embodies the new India. As the premier player and captain of the world's pre-eminent cricket power, he feels an abiding responsibility to the wider game", he added.

Virat Kohli looks to sign off on a high

Kohli will only be making a solitary Test appearance after which he will be heading back to India to be with his better half Anushka Sharma as the couple is expecting their first child in January. The batting megastar has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Meanwhile, 'Captain Fearless' who has not hit a single century this will be hoping to make amends in the D/N Test and sign off on a high by breaching the three-figure mark this time around.

India look to snap Australia's winning streak in pink-ball Test

The odds are against India heading into the Adelaide Test and they will need to play out of their skins in order to come out on top and rewrite history. Kohli & Co. have their task cut out come December 17 as the Aussies have not lost a single D/N Test match ever since their first contest against New Zealand back in November 2015.

The top-ranked Test side have since gone on to win all the five matches that have been played under lights at home.

(With PTI Inputs)

