Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Massive Change In Mitchell Starc's International Cricket Revival

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has been in terrific form with the ball in the ongoing India vs Australia Test series. The left-arm pacer has not only picked up seven wickets in three innings but has also troubled Indian batsmen with his pace and accuracy. On Sunday, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar posted a tweet in which he gave his opinion about Mitchell Starc's wrist position which has made the Australian a different bowler.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Sachin Tendulkar tweets on Mitchell Starc's new wrist position

Tendulkar in this tweet wrote that the pacer has tweaked his wrist position while bowling, due to which he is able to bring the ball back in for the right-handers which he was missing earlier. Here's Tendulkar's tweet:

Starc’s wrist position and shape on the ball is something that was missing for a while.

The way he is now able to get the ball back in makes him a far more dangerous bowler.#AUSvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 27, 2020

Back in 2012, Starc had credited former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram for helping him improve his wrist position. Back then he had said that the invaluable tips he gained from the legendary cricketer helped him swing the ball consistently.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Mitchell Starc reaches 250 Test wickets as India edge closer to win

Mitchell Starc on Sunday reached a major milestone when he reached the 250-wicket mark making him the fifth-fastest Australian bowler to do so. The 30-year-old reached the landmark in his 59th match by dismissing Rishabh Pant during Day 2 of the ongoing India vs Australia Test match.

Dennis Lillee (48 Tests) is the fastest Australian to take 250 wickets, while Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (45 Tests) is the fastest bowler overall to achieve the feat. Apart from Pant, Starc's wickets included those of opener Mayank Agarwal and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Currently, India are on their way to level the series following a fine performance in the ongoing Test. After bowling out Australia for 195 in the first innings, courtesy Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket haul, India took a lead of 131 runs in the first innings, thanks to a fine century from stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane (112 runs) and a 57-run knock from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

At the time of writing this report, Australia are in their second innings, struggling at 101/6 as Indian bowlers put up yet another splendid performance with the ball on Day 3. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for 12 runs, while other bowlers picked up a wicket apiece.

Team India suffered an injury scare on Day 3 with Umesh Yadav hobbling off the field after suffering a calf muscle injury. The 33-year-old who was bowling really well, experienced pain in his left leg and called for immediate medical attention. He later limped back to the dressing room.

Image: cricket.com.au/ Sachin Tendulkar/ Twitter

